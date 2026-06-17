Texas Super Kings Open the Fourth MLC Season Under Captain Faf du Plessis

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Super Kings , the Texas franchise of Major League Cricket (MLC), will open the 2026 Major League Cricket season — the league’s first match of the year — on June 18 against the Seattle Orcas, launching the league’s fourth season as cricket continues to gain momentum across the United States.

The opening match is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT at the Grand Prairie Stadium. As Major League Cricket enters another season, the Texas Super Kings continue to play a leading role in establishing Texas as one of the country’s most important markets for professional cricket through world-class competition, grassroots development and long-term investment in the game.

Led by captain Faf du Plessis and head coach Stephen Fleming, the Texas Super Kings enter the season with one of the league’s most accomplished rosters, including international stars Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira. The squad also features homegrown talents and United States Men's National Cricket Team representatives Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, and Shubham Ranjane, reflecting the franchise’s commitment to developing domestic American players. Since Major League Cricket’s inaugural season in 2023, TSK has qualified for the playoffs every year while helping expand the sport’s footprint across Texas and the United States.

“Leading this team out at Grand Prairie Stadium for another season is a moment I have been looking forward to,” said Faf du Plessis, Texas Super Kings captain. “The fans here in Grand Prairie have built something genuine over the past three seasons. We are ready to give them a season worth showing up for.”

“We are delighted to be opening the 2026 season in Grand Prairie and showcasing what this franchise is building in Texas and across the United States,” said Anurag Jain, Texas Super Kings co-owner. “A squad of international standard, a growing pathway for young players to enter the game and a commitment to growing cricket at every level. The work continues this season.”

The 2026 season follows a period of significant growth for the franchise, including the expansion of its academy network and continued investment from ownership. Together, those efforts reflect a long-term vision of making Texas a cornerstone of cricket’s future in the United States.

Texas Super Kings 2026 Schedule (all times in CT; away games at Oakland Coliseum and Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex, Pomona listed in PT)

The Texas Super Kings’ full 2026 schedule is listed below. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as select matches are expected to sell out.

Thursday, June 18: vs. Seattle Orcas @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 7:30 PM CT (Home)

Saturday, June 20: vs. San Francisco Unicorns @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 3:30 PM CT (Home)

Sunday, June 21: vs. MI New York @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 7:30 PM CT (Home)

Wednesday, June 24: vs. San Francisco Unicorns @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 6:30 PM CT (Home)

Friday, June 26: vs. MI New York @ Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif. — 2:30 PM PT (Away)

Saturday, June 27: vs. Washington Freedom @ Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Calif. — 6:30 PM PT (Away)

Friday, July 3: vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders @Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex, Pomona, Calif. — 6:30 PM PT (Away)

Sunday, July 5: vs. Seattle Orcas @Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex, Pomona, Calif. — 2:30 PM PT (Away)

Saturday, July 11: vs. Washington Freedom @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 3:30 PM CT (Home)

Sunday, July 12: vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders @ Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas — 7:30 PM CT (Home)

Fans can find additional information at www.texassuperkings.com . Tickets can be purchased at www.majorleaguecricket.com

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of six franchises in Major League Cricket (MLC), the premier professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. The franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings, the legendary Indian Premier League franchise, in partnership with Texas-based investors Anurag Jain and Ross Perot Jr. The team is captained by former South Africa international Faf du Plessis and led on the field by head coach Stephen Fleming. The Texas Super Kings play their home matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and support the growth of cricket in the United States through an expanding network of grassroots academies nationwide.

For more information, contact:

Albert Heape

Bob Gold & Associates

O: 310-320-2010 / M: 224-678-6250

tsk@bobgoldpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9db714a-9c67-4bb7-9554-dc48e7011a40

