Sourcewell Awards Gordian’s IDIQ Contract to 32 Contractors Across Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that Sourcewell has renewed Gordian’s Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract via the Georgia Department of Administrative Services and awarded the contract to a new group of 32 qualified contractors. This contract enables government and education entities across Georgia to access Gordian’s IDIQ solutions, bringing speed and efficiency to the construction procurement process by establishing local, competitively awarded prices upfront and eliminating the need to bid on each project separately.

Sourcewell a self-funded government agency, provides participating agencies access to trusted and highly respected suppliers through their nationwide cooperative purchasing program. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations through a rigorous process, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Sourcewell serves more than 50,000 agencies by providing hundreds of competitively awarded cooperative contracts for goods and services.

“Sourcewell is a long-standing, trusted Gordian partner. We are proud to continue expanding our cooperative construction offerings to agencies across Georgia,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian. “By making procurement faster and more transparent, we’re helping agencies move from planning to progress more quickly — so critical infrastructure and community improvements don’t get delayed by process.”

The IDIQ procurement process enables facility leaders to complete repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects through a competitively awarded, publicly procured contract. Gordian’s IDIQ solutions are available nationwide through the Sourcewell cooperative, giving agencies immediate access to pre-qualified contractors without running separate solicitations. This one‑bid approach streamlines procurement, reduces negotiation challenges, accelerates project start times and ensures consistent, transparent pricing. Gordian’s model also fosters long‑term partnerships between owners and contractors, resulting in higher quality outcomes and smoother project experience.

Numerous competitively awarded contractors are available to perform projects throughout Georgia, including:

Albion General Contractors, Inc.

Altamaha Building Systems, Inc.

Barrett Contracting Group, LLC

Bayne Development Group

Bent Pine Construction Co.

Brown & Root

Buildline, Inc.

Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc.

Darsey Construction LLC

F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates, LLC

Frazier Service Co, Inc

Greene & Burdette Property Management, LLC

HCR Construction, Inc.

Jewel of the South

JOC Construction

Johnson-Laux Construction, LLC Lefko Development Inc dba Lefko Construction

Lichty Commercial Construction, Inc.

Lynn Construction Contracting, Inc.

Mahogany Interiors, LLC

MSAB, LLC

Osprey Management, LLC

Paryani Construction

Prime Contractors, Inc.

Public Facilities & Services, Inc.

Quick Action Management Group, Inc.

Rowe Construction, Inc

Rubio and Son Interiors, Inc.

SoCo Contracting Company, Inc.

The Polote Corporation

TillCo Construction, Inc.

Ward Humphrey, Inc.

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“Our goal is to remove barriers that slow down public construction,” said Tony Glenz, Director of Cooperative Contracts/JOC, Facilities at Sourcewell. “High standards and strong partnerships are at the core of how we deliver meaningful results for our communities.”

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Georgia landing page for more information about accelerated construction project delivery. Government and education entities across Georgia can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-funded government agency that equips schools, governments, and other public entities with dynamic solutions and services to drive positive impact. Throughout the United States and Canada, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program to streamline the public procurement process. On behalf of fellow public agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of competitively solicited contracts delivered through local dealers and representatives.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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