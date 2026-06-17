Bobyard Launches AI Takeoff and Estimating for Flooring, Drywall, Paint, Insulation and Doors/Windows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobyard , the AI-native takeoff and estimating platform for construction trades, today announced the expansion of its AI estimating technology into the finishing trades , including flooring, drywall, painting, insulation, and doors/windows.

Every finishes trade uses the same architectural drawings but follows different measurement workflows. Flooring contractors measure room areas, drywall estimators calculate wall surfaces, painters determine coverage areas, and door/window contractors count openings and review schedules. These repetitive, measurement-intensive processes often require hours of manual work across large drawing sets.

Bobyard's AI is designed to automatically extract room dimensions, floor areas, wall surfaces, perimeters, ceiling quantities, and opening counts that traditionally require hours of manual takeoff work. The finishing estimating workflow is available today for commercial and residential contractors across North America. Contractors can preview the new workflows at www.bobyard.com/finishes .

“Estimators spend hours measuring the same rooms, walls and openings by hand, drawing after drawing,” said Michael Ding, Founder and CEO of Bobyard. “We built our AI to read architectural drawings and perform those measurements automatically across every finishing trade. Our goal is to help contractors spend less time tracing plans and more time winning work.”

KEY FACTS

Bobyard's AI automatically identifies room names and calculates room areas directly from architectural floor plans.

The platform calculates wall surface areas for drywall, paint, insulation, and wall-covering estimates.

AI-generated takeoffs include room perimeter measurements and door openings for baseboards, transitions, trim, and other linear materials.

Bobyard auto-counts doors and windows and assigns materials directly from the door and window schedule.

Reflected ceiling plans can be converted into ceiling tile quantities based on grid and tile specifications.

Contractors using Bobyard report an average 65% reduction in takeoff time and the ability to submit 3–5 times more bids per estimator.

AI TAKEOFFS FOR FLOORING AND FINISHING CONTRACTORS

Finishing estimating remains one of the most measurement-intensive workflows in construction. Estimators regularly calculate room dimensions, floor areas, wall surfaces, perimeters, openings, ceiling quantities, and finish-specific material requirements across hundreds of pages of architectural drawings.

Bobyard's new finish workflows are designed to automate these repetitive tasks by interpreting architectural plans and generating quantities for estimators to review before pricing.

For flooring contractors, the platform automatically identifies rooms, calculates floor areas, measures dimensions, and groups spaces by material type or finish pattern. For drywall, paint, and insulation contractors, the system calculates wall areas while accounting for doors and windows that affect material quantities.

DOOR, WINDOW, AND CEILING ESTIMATING AUTOMATION

The platform also supports automated door and window counting through plan recognition and schedule analysis.

Additional capabilities include perimeter calculations for trim and transitions, ceiling quantity calculations from reflected ceiling plans, and automated identification of finish-specific areas throughout a project.

By automating quantity extraction directly from architectural drawings, contractors can reduce the time spent performing manual takeoffs and improve estimating consistency across projects.

BUILT ON TRADE-SPECIFIC AI MODELS

Bobyard develops custom AI model suites designed specifically for individual construction trades. The company's in-house team of neural network researchers and computer vision engineers trains models to recognize trade-specific drawing conventions, symbols, schedules, and estimating workflows.

The finishes release joins Bobyard’s existing AI estimating products for landscaping and electrical contractors. Future releases are planned for plumbing and mechanical/HVAC estimating workflows.

“As construction projects become increasingly complex, contractors need tools that help them move faster without sacrificing accuracy,” added Ding. “Trade-specific AI allows estimating teams to automate repetitive work while maintaining control over scope, pricing, and bid decisions.”

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can AI perform flooring takeoffs automatically?

Yes. Bobyard’s AI automatically identifies rooms, calculates floor areas, measures room dimensions, and groups spaces by material type directly from floor plans.

Can AI calculate drywall and paint quantities from architectural drawings?

The Bobyard platform calculates wall surface areas based on room geometry and accounts for openings, such as doors and windows, that affect quantity calculations.

How does AI count doors and windows from plans?

Bobyard’s AI models recognize symbols, schedules, and drawing conventions to automatically identify and count openings.

Can AI estimate ceiling quantities?

Yes. Reflected ceiling plans can be converted into ceiling tile counts based on grid layout and tile specifications.

What construction trades are supported today?

Bobyard currently supports estimating workflows for landscaping, sitework, electrical, and finishes. Plumbing, HVAC and other mechanical products are coming soon.

How much time can AI save during takeoffs?

According to customer-reported results, contractors using Bobyard achieve an average 65% reduction in takeoff time and can submit significantly more bids per estimator.

ABOUT BOBYARD

Bobyard is the AI infrastructure for construction trades. Founded in 2023 by Michael Ding, a Stanford-trained engineer, the San Francisco-based company builds custom AI models for every trade in construction, helping contractors automate blueprint interpretation, takeoffs, and estimating workflows so they can bid more work without adding headcount.

Backed by the largest Series A in construction software history, Bobyard has become the platform of choice for leading commercial contractors across the United States with a mission to help close construction's longstanding productivity gap and bring modern software to one of the world’s largest industries.

For more information, visit bobyard.com and follow Bobyard on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok .

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@bobyard.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35cbe374-2f99-47f8-9a99-2587c3604116