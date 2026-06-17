Mplify Publishes LSO Solution Provider Landscape Report, First in New AI-Ready NaaS Research Series

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today released the LSO Solution Provider Landscape Report, the first in a three-part industry analysis examining how automation, interoperability, and AI are transforming the future of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS).

The LSO Solution Provider Landscape Report maps the evolving LSO solution provider ecosystem, highlighting companies that service providers can leverage to accelerate implementation. It examines the technologies, integration models, API coverage, and product and service payload capabilities that are helping organizations reduce integration complexity and accelerate standards-based automation while preparing for AI-enabled orchestration and MCP-enabled integration.

Automation Is Moving Beyond the API

As AI drives new demands on digital infrastructure, NaaS increasingly depends on automated interactions across distributed, multi-provider ecosystems. Mplify LSO APIs have become the primary standards-based mechanism for automating buyer-seller interactions between service providers and scaling lifecycle execution across distributed, multi-provider infrastructure and enterprise environments. As adoption expands, the industry is moving beyond proving that automation works and toward scaling automation across increasingly complex ecosystems through broader interoperability, expanded API and payload coverage, and AI-enabled orchestration.

To help organizations understand this evolution, the report organizes its findings around five dimensions critical to scaling LSO automation: ecosystem participation, API coverage, integration models, payload coverage, and automation maturity & AI readiness. Together, these provide a framework for understanding how organizations are expanding automation beyond individual transactions toward coordinated lifecycle execution across increasingly interconnected providers, partners, and operational domains.

The report also reflects the growing scale of LSO adoption, tracking more than 175 providers across the adoption lifecycle, including over 100 with production or committed deployments and more than 58 supporting direct LSO API integrations in production.

"AI is redefining what the industry needs from network infrastructure,” said Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, Mplify. “NaaS is evolving from on-demand connectivity toward an automated network service supply chain for AI. This report shows how LSO solution providers are helping service providers make that shift by scaling standards-based automation, expanding API and payload coverage, and enabling coordinated lifecycle execution across multi-provider ecosystems."

"The industry has moved beyond simply implementing APIs to enabling end-to-end automation across increasingly complex multi-provider ecosystems and making complex network services super easy for customers to negotiate, order and operate," said Michael Kearns, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Amartus. "As service providers expand automation initiatives and prepare for AI-driven operations, interoperability, standards adoption, and ecosystem collaboration become critical factors in achieving the scale, range and reach of network services that’s needed. This report provides valuable insight into the organizations and capabilities helping drive that transformation."



Part of a Broader AI-Ready NaaS Research Program

The LSO Solution Provider Landscape Report is the first of three planned reports examining the evolution of AI-ready Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Together, the reports provide a connected view of how standards, automation, interoperability, and ecosystem collaboration are shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Later this year, Mplify will publish Scaling NaaS Automated Network Service Supply Chains, exploring how automation is transforming buyer-seller interactions and multi-provider service delivery, followed by NaaS for AI, examining the networking, orchestration, and ecosystem capabilities required to support the next generation of AI infrastructure and services.

Learn More

The LSO Solution Provider Landscape Report is available to Mplify members at no cost and may be purchased by non-members for $2,500. Visit the report page to download or purchase the report.

For more information about Mplify, visit www.mplify.net and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

amy@mplify.net