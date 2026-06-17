Hello Pearl Launches Across Canada to Keep Older Adults Connected and Supported

OAKVILLE, Canada, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provera Care Inc. announces Hello Pearl ( hellopearl.app ) launches across Canada today, a platform that keeps an older adult at the centre of their circle of family, friends, and trusted providers. It gives everyone one shared place to see what needs doing, with the older adult deciding who is involved and what they share. The bet behind it is blunt: the hardest part of helping a parent age at home was never medical. It's the steady drip of small things, and the one person, usually a daughter, quietly carrying it alone.

The scale is national and growing. Family caregivers in Canada put in 5.7 billion hours a year, unpaid work worth an estimated $97 billion. By 2035, that yearly contribution could reach $128 billion. One in four Canadians over thirty is now carrying a share of it, most of them women in their forties and fifties, often far away. The toll isn't only logistical. There's the guilt of never doing enough, and the loneliness at both ends of the phone. The National Institute on Ageing found that up to 59 percent of Canadians over fifty have felt it, and has called isolation among older Canadians an epidemic. The industry answers with fall detectors and pill dispensers, while the thing families lose sleep over goes untouched.

The word is what they refuse. Call it 'care', and an older adult hears that life is winding down, and the conversation ends. Meanwhile the lightbulb stays out, the cabinet door comes off its hinge, the grocery run keeps slipping. Offer too much and the parent feels managed. Offer too little and the small things slip, until something big happens and the family is blindsided.

Pearl changes that by putting every request and every small fix, down to the cabinet door, where the whole circle can see it. On an ordinary Wednesday, a mother's prescription needs refilling, but the daughter who normally collects it is busy. She opens Pearl, adds it to the list, and sends it to her brother. If he can't, they move down the list of family, friends, and providers they have already vetted and invite one to take it on. No chaotic WhatsApp text that gets lost, no phone tag, no one person quietly carrying all of it.

The older adult, the Core Member, sits at the centre and decides how much of it they want to run, from keeping full control to handing the whole thing off. Privacy is the starting point, not a setting you go hunting for, and trusted providers like a cleaner or a driver see only what they have been invited to.

But the tasks are only half of it. When her circle is active and Mom can see it, she's no longer the person everyone arranges things around. She's in the middle of her own life, knowing what's going on instead of finding out later. Each day she can share how she's feeling, and her kids can send something back to say they are thinking of her. And once the small things get handled, the calls home stop being only about them. There's room to just talk again.

"Older adults aren't problems to be managed. They are capable, they have their pride, and some of them built the internet," said Angie Kramer, founder and CEO of Provera Care Inc. "Not everyone has the 1.9 kids and tidy family the industry assumes. Hello Pearl moulds to the support circle you actually have and need, whatever that looks like."

Pearl launches with distribution partnerships including Just Like Family Home Care, one of Canada's largest values-driven home care franchise networks.

"We believe the best outcomes happen when families, caregivers, and trusted providers work together. It truly takes a village to help people age well, and we're just one part of that village," said Carla Langhorst, CEO of Just Like Family Home Care. "Pearl is such a natural fit with our blended care approach. This partnership helps create a more connected and coordinated support network, strengthening independence, reducing isolation, and giving families greater peace of mind."

Statistics Canada projects the number of Canadians over eighty-five will more than double between 2031 and 2051, from 1.2 million to 2.8 million. The reflex is to treat that as a safety problem to monitor. Pearl reads it differently. Independence at home never meant doing everything yourself. It means being surrounded by the right people, so you can keep doing what you want.

Pearl Marketplace arrives later this year, connecting members to cleaners, handymen, delivery, and pharmacy. Pearl is available across Canada today at hellopearl.app , with global access for early adopters. U.S. expansion is planned for 2027.

About Hello Pearl

Hello Pearl keeps an older adult at the centre of their circle: family, friends, neighbours, and trusted providers. They choose who's in it and what they share, with support that fits how they want to live. Built by Provera Care Inc., a Canadian company based in Oakville, Ontario. Learn more at hellopearl.app .

Media Contact

Angie Kramer, Founder & CEO, Provera Care Inc.

angie@hellopearl.app | hellopearl.app

Source: Provera Care Inc.

______________________________

Notes to Editors — Sources

Family caregivers in Canada provide 5.7 billion hours of unpaid care a year, valued at an estimated $97.1 billion: University of Alberta and University of Manitoba (Research on Aging, Policies and Practices), using 2018 General Social Survey data; via the Vanier Institute of the Family (2024). https://vanierinstitute.ca/resource/rapp-infographic-value-of-family-caregiving-in-canada/

Unpaid caregiving projected to contribute $128 billion a year to Canada's health-care system by 2035: National Seniors Council, Government of Canada. https://www.canada.ca/en/national-seniors-council/programs/publications-reports/dialogue-caregivers.html

One in four Canadians over 30 providing care, with those in their 40s and 50s shouldering the most: Angus Reid Institute (2019). https://angusreid.org/caregiving/

Up to 59 percent of Canadians aged 50 and older have experienced loneliness: National Institute on Ageing, 2024 Ageing in Canada Survey (published 2025). The NIA's "epidemic" designation for social isolation among older Canadians dates to 2023. Compiled by the National Seniors Council, Government of Canada. https://www.canada.ca/en/national-seniors-council/programs/publications-reports/dialogue-social.html

Population aged 85 and older projected to more than double (2031–2051): Statistics Canada, Population Projections for Canada (2024 to 2074), The Daily, January 21, 2025. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/250121/dq250121c-eng.htm



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44d01ade-4bb3-430c-b33f-f6c89dd1c565

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5566af95-0308-4cd3-bd07-3145f7433d89