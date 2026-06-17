Stop & Shop Kicks Off Summer Grilling with Buy One, Get One Free Father’s Day Deal on Grass-Fed Steak

QUINCY, Mass., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping customers kick off summer celebrations starting with Father’s Day, offering limited-time grilling deals and easy one-stop shopping for everything from premium steaks to greeting cards for dad. As the season continues, the retailer is building momentum into Fourth of July with new premium meat offerings, introducing 1855® Black Angus Beef across its stores, plus limited-time-only bakery items designed to make summer entertaining even easier.

Fire Up the Grill for Father’s Day with a BOGO Deal

Stop & Shop is helping customers celebrate Father’s Day with a classic cookout centerpiece. From June 19 through June 25, shoppers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free offer on Nature’s Promise® 10oz 100% Grass Fed Sirloin Strip or Ribeye Steak (excludes organic).

Sourced from free-roaming cattle raised on the grasslands of New Zealand, Nature’s Promise grass-fed beef is produced with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones, offering a high-quality option for families looking to elevate their holiday meal.

Customers can also check greeting cards off their list for dad in the same trip, with a $2 savings when purchasing two Hallmark cards, reinforcing Stop & Shop as a convenient destination for everything you need to celebrate the day.

New Premium Meats in time for Fourth of July Celebrations

As Independence Day approaches in July, Stop & Shop will also launch 1855 Black Angus Beef, a premium option for everything from quick grilling to slow smoking.

Known for its exceptional marbling, tenderness, and rich flavor, 1855 Black Angus Beef delivers a restaurant-quality experience at home. The beef is sourced from high-quality Black Angus cattle and graded in the upper tier of USDA Choice, ensuring consistent flavor and juiciness across cuts. Carefully processed in U.S. facilities, it offers the reliability and quality home cooks look for when serving family and guests.

A full selection of cuts will be available beginning in July, including ribeye, New York strip, T-bone, tenderloin, brisket, chuck roast and London broil, giving customers flexibility to create everything from classic steaks to barbecue favorites.

To complete the Fourth of July spread, Stop & Shop bakeries will feature limited-time America 250 Berry Flag Cakes, along with hand-decorated cakes and cupcakes for gatherings of all sizes.

“As families come together to celebrate the moments that matter most, we’re focused on delivering the quality, freshness and variety our customers can feel confident bringing to their tables,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “From our premium 1855 Black Angus Beef to seasonal bakery offerings, we’re making it easy to create standout summer meals at home.”

To find a Stop & Shop store location near you, visit https://stopandshop.com/store-locator.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

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