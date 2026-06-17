Supernus Expands Partnership With MERGE as AI-Powered Agency of Record

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MERGE announces its selection as the Agency of Record (AOR) for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a dynamic biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing cutting-edge treatments for central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

With AI rapidly reshaping the medical marketing landscape, Supernus is moving to embrace a future where human creativity meets the science of data and technology. This expanded partnership, which unifies Supernus’ digital marketing and technology platforms, is designed to leverage MERGE's core philosophy—building a blueprint for human-AI collaboration—to redefine healthcare communication experiences.

“MERGE has been a trusted partner, consistently delivering innovative strategies and high-quality execution,” said Rebecca Lannan, Vice President of Marketing at Supernus. “MERGE’s history with us demonstrates their ability to consistently deliver fundamentally sound tactics that have contributed to our success. This expanded role reflects that MERGE is not only our digital AOR but also a comprehensive partner whose support spans all our personal promotion efforts, and supports two sales forces with the necessary resources for execution. MERGE’s expertise and deep understanding of our mission make them the ideal choice to partner with us on this journey.”

In this expanded agreement, MERGE will lead omnichannel marketing strategy and expand the existing Supernus partnership beyond the Parkinson’s portfolio by securing the AOR assignment for QELBREE® (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD. As part of this expanded engagement, MERGE also assumes leadership of Supernus' full digital ecosystem, including website development and CRM operations. MERGE will continue to drive success for Supernus’ Parkinson’s disease brands: APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride), GOCOVRI® (amantadine extended-release capsules), and ONAPGO™ (apomorphine hydrochloride). Using Contextual Spectrum™, MERGE will help Supernus deliver the right brand information and personalized experiences through compliant and tailored digital interactions with appropriate audiences.

“This expanded agreement marks the evolution of a dynamic, seven-year relationship built on a foundation of trust and a unified vision for transformational growth,” said Pat McGloin, Managing Director at MERGE. “Broadening our focus to manage Supernus’ digital ecosystem and QELBREE feels like a natural extension of our successful partnership. We are excited to leverage our full capabilities—from AI-driven data to product-led technology solutions—to enhance digital engagement and support Supernus’ CNS portfolio.”

This agreement will leverage MERGE’s foundational blueprint that embraces an AI-first approach and consistently delivers innovative, secure, and market-ready solutions with unprecedented speed. MERGE leverages AI to scale human empathy and deliver hyper-personalization that honors the whole individual and supports more relevant and informed communication experiences.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company's products include treatments for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and ADHD. For more information, please visit www.supernus.com .

About MERGE

MERGE, recently awarded Agency of the Year by Modern Healthcare and Ad Age, is a marketing and technology agency built for the intersection of health and wellness.

Powered by the Hum a n i ty Suite that brings together human insight, creativity, and AI, we weave storytelling through technology to turn complexity into clarity—strengthening relationships between people and brands.

With 700 specialists across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Raleigh, MERGE partners with leading brands like Abbott, Supernus, American Express, T-Mobile, and Coach to advance health, wellness, and happiness.

For more information, please visit www.mergeworld.com .

Contacts

Mary Joseph | mjoseph@mergeworld.com