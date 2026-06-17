Eight Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers Named to 2026 Texas Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Lists

Bryan, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers announced that eight attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Three attorneys were named to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list, and five attorneys were named to the 2026 Rising Stars list. The selected attorneys represent communities across Central Texas, including Bryan-College Station, Waco, and Austin, where the firm handles serious injury cases.

The Super Lawyers selection process is based on peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. According to Super Lawyers, no more than 5 percent of attorneys in each state are selected for inclusion on the Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected for Rising Stars.

2026 Texas Super Lawyers

Danny Daniel - Bryan, Texas

Jonathan Stark - Bryan, Texas

Christopher Diamond - Bryan, Texas

2026 Texas Rising Stars

Sean Szlachtowski - Austin, Texas

Gabrielle Becker - Austin, Texas

Glenn Starks - Bryan, Texas

Myranda Vaughn - Bryan, Texas

Michael Cupero – Austin, Texas

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The firm’s founders say the recognition reinforces a deeper commitment to preparation, client advocacy, and holding powerful insurance companies accountable throughout the claims process.

“These honors reflect the standard we try to meet every day for our clients,” said Danny Daniel, founding partner of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers. “We don’t measure success by awards, but by how prepared we are to stand up for people when they need it most. Recognition like this comes from doing that work consistently, case after case.”

Jonathan Stark, founding partner of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, added, “Our responsibility is to our clients first. We're honored to be selected by our peers, but what really drives us and motivates our attorneys is making sure injured Texans have a team that is protecting clients from big insurance with heart and aggression.”

For more information about the firm and its work representing injured Texans, please visit Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

About Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers: Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is a Texas-based personal injury law firm known for protecting clients with both heart and aggression while highlighting each client’s unique story to pursue the full value of their injury. The team is committed to promoting safety, preventing injuries, and supporting communities across Texas through educational initiatives, public outreach, and advocacy programs.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, catastrophic injuries, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, dog bite injuries, and other serious injury matters throughout Texas.

With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers serves clients across the state, with offices in North and South Austin, Bryan-College Station, Killeen, Waco, and Tyler, while actively contributing to programs that strengthen roadway safety and benefit local communities.

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