Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Star Electrical Services

Greenville, SC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management services, today announced the acquisition of Star Electrical Services, a Puerto Rico–based leader in electrical testing and high-voltage services. The move extends IPS's single-source reliability platform deeper into Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and strengthens its field-service and acceptance-testing capabilities in a region where uptime and code compliance are essential.

"Star Electrical Services brings exactly the kind of local technical expertise our customers depend on — rigorous, standards-driven testing delivered by engineers and technicians who know their region," said Michael Kilpatrick, Division President, Field Power Solutions, IPS. "As power demand rises, reliability depends on more than new equipment; it depends on testing, maintenance, and skilled people who keep critical systems operating safely. Together, we can respond faster, rethink the harder problems, and resolve reliability challenges across the full lifecycle of our customers' power systems."

Founded in 1999 by Abelardo Hernández, a former superintendent in the Generating Plants Division of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Star Electrical Services performs electrical acceptance and maintenance testing on new and existing high-voltage substations and equipment. Its work is executed to ISO 9001:2015, IEEE, ANSI, NETA, and national and local electrical code standards, supported by certified testing and measurement equipment and a team of professional engineers and certified technicians. From its origins serving eastern Puerto Rico, the company expanded across the island and into the broader Caribbean, Latin America, and the United States.

"Joining IPS opens new opportunities for our customers and our team," said Abelardo Hernández, Founder, Star Electrical Services. "We share IPS's commitment to safety, reliability, and customer relationships built on trust. Together, we can bring a broader set of solutions to the customers who have relied on us for more than two decades."

The acquisition adds NETA-aligned technical depth to IPS's portfolio in a region already part of its network, connecting Star Electrical's customers to IPS's wider engineering, remanufacturing, replacement, and field-service resources.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers’ facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 115 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.co.

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