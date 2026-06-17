Alm. Brand A/S - Announces results of its invitation to tender for repurchase in respect of outstanding DKK Tier 2 Capital Notes

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Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand") today announces the results of its any and all invitation to tender for repurchase announced on 15 June 2026 concerning Alm. Brand’s outstanding DKK 900 million Tier 2 Capital Notes Callable October 2026 (ISIN DK0030487806) (the "Existing Notes") for cash at a purchase price of 100.350%, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer expired at 16:00 CEST today, 17 June 2026, and the Existing Notes will be repurchased on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the tender information document dated 15 June 2026 (the “Tender Information Document”).

As of the expiration deadline, DKK 534 million in aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes was validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. It is hereby announced that Alm. Brand accepts for purchase all such Existing Notes validly tendered in full. Following the Tender Offer, the remaining outstanding nominal amount of Existing Notes is DKK 366 million.

Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 23 June 2026 in accordance with and subject to the conditions in the Tender Information Document.

Alm. Brand mandated Nordea Bank Abp as dealer manager for the Tender Offer.

Dealer Manager:

Nordea Bank Abp

E-mail: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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