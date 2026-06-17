Data Center Generators Market Surges to $9.79 billion at a CAGR 2.7% by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Center Generators Market is expanding rapidly, projected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2026 to USD 9.79 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

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Data Center Generators Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.57 billion

USD 8.57 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.79 billion

USD 9.79 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 2.7%

Data Center Generators Market Trends & Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Diesel generators are estimated to hold a market value of USD 5,789.6 million in 2026.

The above 3 MW generators are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The colocation data centers segment is projected to be the second fastest-growing end user during the forecast period.

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The rapid expansion of edge computing and distributed digital infrastructure is becoming a major driver for the market. Enterprises, telecom operators, and cloud providers are increasingly deploying smaller edge data centers closer to end users to support low-latency applications such as AI inference, autonomous systems, IoT platforms, video streaming, and 5G services. Unlike hyperscale facilities concentrated in major hubs, edge sites are often located in areas with weaker grid reliability and limited utility redundancy, increasing the need for dependable backup and continuous power solutions. This trend is driving demand for compact, modular, and fast-start generator systems that can operate efficiently in decentralized environments. Vendors are therefore focusing on scalable diesel and gas-powered gensets with remote monitoring, hybrid energy integration, and lower-emission capabilities to support the growing number of distributed mission-critical facilities worldwide.

The emergence of hydrogen-ready and hybrid power generator technologies is expected to significantly transform the data center generators market over the coming years. Generator manufacturers are increasingly developing gas-powered systems capable of operating on hydrogen blends, biogas, and renewable fuels to help data center operators reduce carbon emissions while maintaining high power reliability. At the same time, hybrid power architectures integrating generators with battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable energy sources, and intelligent microgrid controls are gaining traction.

These systems improve fuel efficiency, reduce generator runtime, and support peak load management during grid instability. Advanced digital monitoring platforms using AI-based predictive maintenance and real-time energy optimization are also improving operational efficiency and uptime. Together, these advancements are accelerating the shift from conventional backup generators toward cleaner, more intelligent, and grid-interactive power infrastructure solutions.

Bi-fuel generators are expected to witness the fastest growth in the data center generators market due to increasing pressure on operators to reduce emissions while maintaining high power reliability. These systems can operate using a combination of diesel and natural gas, enabling lower fuel costs, reduced carbon emissions, and improved operational flexibility compared to conventional diesel-only generators.

Growing sustainability targets, stricter environmental regulations, and rising adoption of cleaner backup power technologies are encouraging hyperscale and colocation providers to evaluate alternative fuel solutions. In addition, advancements in hydrogen blending, renewable natural gas, and intelligent fuel management systems are further improving the efficiency and environmental performance of bi-fuel generators. Their ability to support long-duration operation during grid instability also makes them attractive for AI-driven and high-density data centers requiring resilient, continuous power infrastructure. As a result, vendors are increasingly expanding bi-fuel and gas-integrated generator portfolios globally.

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The Above 3 MW segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the data center generators market due to the rapid expansion of hyperscale and AI-focused data centers worldwide. Large cloud providers and colocation operators are increasingly deploying high-density facilities that require multi-megawatt backup and continuous power systems to support GPU clusters, AI training workloads, and large-scale digital infrastructure.

Rising rack power densities and growing demand for uninterrupted uptime are driving the adoption of larger generator capacities capable of supporting entire campuses and critical operations during grid outages. In addition, hyperscale operators prefer scalable high-capacity generator configurations to reduce infrastructure complexity and improve operational efficiency. The increasing development of mega data center campuses across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific is further accelerating demand for generators above 3 MW, particularly for prime power, standby power, and hybrid energy applications.

The US data center generators market is experiencing strong growth due to the rapid expansion of hyperscale cloud infrastructure, AI-driven computing, colocation facilities, and edge data centers. Increasing electricity consumption from AI workloads, GPU-intensive applications, and digital transformation initiatives is driving demand for highly reliable backup and continuous power systems. Major technology companies, including hyperscalers, are investing heavily in large-scale data center campuses across states such as Texas, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia, accelerating the deployment of high-capacity generators above 3 MW. The market is also benefiting from rising concerns regarding grid instability, extreme weather events, and utility transmission constraints, which are encouraging operators to strengthen onsite power resilience.

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A major trend shaping the market is the transition toward cleaner and more efficient power solutions. While diesel generators continue to dominate because of their reliability and fast-start capabilities, natural gas and bi-fuel generators are gaining traction due to lower emissions and fuel flexibility.

Vendors are increasingly introducing hydrogen-ready gas gensets, HVO-compatible diesel systems, hybrid generator-battery configurations, and microgrid-integrated backup solutions to support sustainability goals. Advanced digital technologies such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, AI-enabled energy optimization, and intelligent power management systems are also improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime risks.

Leading vendors, including Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings, Generac Power Systems, and Kohler Energy, are expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening service networks, and developing next-generation generator technologies tailored for hyperscale and AI data centers. Strategic partnerships between generator suppliers, EPC firms, and colocation providers are also increasing as operators seek scalable and rapidly deployable power infrastructure. In addition, the growing adoption of modular and containerized generator systems is supporting faster deployment timelines for new data center projects across the US market.

The global data center generators market presents strong growth opportunities driven by rising investments in hyperscale, AI, cloud, and edge data center infrastructure worldwide. Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, coupled with growing concerns over grid instability and energy security, is accelerating the adoption of high-capacity and fuel-efficient generator systems.

Opportunities are also emerging for natural gas, bi-fuel, hydrogen-ready, and HVO-compatible generators as operators focus on reducing emissions and achieving sustainability targets. Market players can capitalize on these trends by expanding modular and containerized generator offerings, strengthening regional manufacturing and service capabilities, and developing advanced digital monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. Strategic collaborations with hyperscalers, colocation providers, EPC firms, and utility operators will further help vendors address evolving requirements for scalable, resilient, and low-emission critical power infrastructure.

Top Companies in Data Center Generators Market:

The Top Companies in Data Center Generators Market include Cummins (US), Caterpillar (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Rehlko (US), Mitsubishi (Japan), GE Vernova (US), ABB (Switzerland), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Siemens Energy (Germany)