Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size to Hit USD 23.94 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market was valued at USD 12.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Expansion of Data Centers, Cloud Computing Infrastructure, and Digital Transformation Initiatives is Driving Market Growth Globally

Increasing reliance on reliable digital infrastructure can be cited among the main reasons for the expansion of the Uninterruptible Power Supply Market. Companies, governments, cloud services, hospitals, telecoms, factories, and other institutions are using modern UPS solutions that help them to maintain operation continuity without interruption due to power blackouts, voltage spikes, and unstable electricity supply. Artificial Intelligence load deployment, High-Performance Computing, 5G telecommunication network, industrial automation, and edge computing infrastructure deployment have greatly boosted the market demand for UPS.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Legrand SA

Socomec Group

Riello Elettronica

Borri S.p.A.

Kehua Data Co. Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions

Tripp Lite

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 12.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By UPS Type (Online/Double Conversion UPS, Line-Interactive UPS, Offline/Standby UPS, Modular UPS, Hybrid UPS, Others),

• By Capacity (Below 10 kVA, 10–100 kVA, 100–500 kVA, Above 500 kVA),

• By Application (Data Centers, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial Buildings, BFSI, Government & Defense, Others),

• By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Flywheel Energy Storage, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By UPS Type

Online/Double Conversion UPS captured around 45.44% market share in 2025 due to high performance levels in protecting the power supply and conditioning it continuously across the globe. It is anticipated that the fastest growing segment during the forecast period would be the Modular UPS segment, thanks to the rising installations of hyperscale data centers and edge computing centers.

By Capacity

The market was driven by the 10-100 kVA range due to its extensive use in commercial buildings, hospitals, IT systems of enterprises, industrial units, and telecoms networks; it held a share of around 29.87% in 2025. The above 500 kVA range is forecasted to grow at a higher rate due to increasing expenditure on hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence computing centers, cloud, and industrial automation systems needing huge backup powers.

By Application

The Data Centers segment held the largest market share with more than 35.91%, whereas the growth rate among all segments was anticipated to be the highest for the Data Centers segment during the forecast period from 2026 to 2030. The continuous demand for cloud computing, hyperscale datacenters, artificial intelligence, HPC, and edge computing is leading to higher requirements for efficient UPS systems.

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid Batteries occupied 49.68% market share in 2025 because of their existing supply chain, dependability, low costs, and use in various sectors such as industry, healthcare, business, telecoms, and data centers. On the other hand, Lithium-Ion Batteries are anticipated to show the highest CAGR because of their increasing need due to higher energy density, long-lasting operation, reduced maintenance needs, fast charging, and better energy efficiency.

Regional Insights:

According to the data provided by Asia Pacific, in 2025, it held a dominating market share position in the Global Uninterruptible Power Supply market at 38.74% and would be growing at the fastest CAGR of 7.18% from 2026-2035 due to factors such as increasing digitalization, growing infrastructural development for hyperscale data centers, increasing automation in industrial operations, and growing telecommunication and cloud computing network infrastructure.

The North American market remains one of the key regional markets, thanks to huge investments made in cloud computing technologies, AI-enabled computing facilities, edge computing facilities, and telecommunication infrastructures. Modular and high-capacity uninterruptible power supplies are witnessing significant adoption in North America, where businesses seek to safeguard their operations from any potential disruption caused by grid outages and extreme weather conditions.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Schneider Electric expanded its next-generation UPS portfolio by increasing deployments of AI-powered EcoStruxure Data Center solutions and high-efficiency modular UPS systems across hyperscale and edge computing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, strengthening support for high-density AI and cloud workloads.

Schneider Electric expanded its next-generation UPS portfolio by increasing deployments of AI-powered EcoStruxure Data Center solutions and high-efficiency modular UPS systems across hyperscale and edge computing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, strengthening support for high-density AI and cloud workloads. 2025: Eaton Corporation enhanced its energy resilience strategy through the expansion of its lithium-ion UPS portfolio, advanced digital monitoring technologies, and grid-interactive power management solutions targeting data centers and industrial applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Report (The USPs)

POWER RELIABILITY & OUTAGE IMPACT BENCHMARKS – helps you understand outage frequency trends, downtime risks, power quality challenges, and business continuity requirements across critical industries and digital infrastructure environments.

– helps you understand outage frequency trends, downtime risks, power quality challenges, and business continuity requirements across critical industries and digital infrastructure environments. BATTERY TECHNOLOGY TRANSITION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the shift from conventional lead-acid batteries to advanced lithium-ion technologies, including lifecycle performance, maintenance requirements, charging efficiency, and total cost of ownership.

– helps you evaluate the shift from conventional lead-acid batteries to advanced lithium-ion technologies, including lifecycle performance, maintenance requirements, charging efficiency, and total cost of ownership. DATA CENTER POWER PROTECTION DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – helps you identify UPS adoption trends across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers, along with evolving backup power architecture requirements.

– helps you identify UPS adoption trends across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers, along with evolving backup power architecture requirements. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess UPS efficiency ratings, energy savings potential, power utilization effectiveness, carbon reduction opportunities, and long-term operational cost benefits.

– helps you assess UPS efficiency ratings, energy savings potential, power utilization effectiveness, carbon reduction opportunities, and long-term operational cost benefits. GRID RESILIENCE & CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate preparedness against power disruptions, voltage fluctuations, extreme weather events, cybersecurity-related outages, and utility grid instability.

– helps you evaluate preparedness against power disruptions, voltage fluctuations, extreme weather events, cybersecurity-related outages, and utility grid instability. AI, CLOUD & DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE POWER DEMAND OUTLOOK – helps you gauge the impact of AI computing, cloud expansion, edge computing deployments, telecommunications modernization, and high-performance computing workloads on future UPS demand.

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