International Land Alliance Reports Additional Sales Totaling $351,500 from Weekend Sales Event and Discovery Tour

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) ("ILA" or the "Company"), a leading developer of residential and resort communities in Baja California, Mexico, today announced the sale of seven properties at its flagship Rancho Costa Verde development. The transactions consisted of six residential lots and one completed home, generating total gross sales of $351,500.

To date, the Company has sold more than 1,100 lots and built (or under construction) over 150 homes at its Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis communities. Management estimates that its current available inventory of approximately 1,000 homesites represents potential lot sales revenue of approximately $35 million, assuming an average sales price of $35,000 per lot. This is followed by construction of up to 2,000 homes, representing a potential construction revenue of approximately $700 million, assuming an average home sales price of $350,000 per residence. Actual development, sales volume, pricing, and revenues will depend on market conditions, approvals, infrastructure development, financing, and other factors.

"As sales volume continues to increase, our lead generation costs, conversion rates, and closing percentages are delivering strong margins as we scale our marketing and sales activities," said Frank Ingrande, President and Chief Executive Officer of International Land Alliance. "These results reinforce the effectiveness of the investments we have made in our sales infrastructure, marketing programs, and customer acquisition efforts."

The Company believes the ability to generate immediate sales from weekend Discovery Tours demonstrates a scalable business model capable of supporting the monetization of its expanding inventory and long-term development pipeline. Based on current development plans, the combined potential revenue opportunity from lot sales and future home construction exceeds $735 million.

In addition to its residential developments, the Company continues to evaluate hospitality expansion projects designed to enhance amenities and create additional revenue streams. These plans include a 24-room expansion of the existing hotel at Rancho Costa Verde and the development of a planned 76-room condo-hotel project at Cabo Oasis. These projects remain subject to planning, permitting, financing, market conditions, and other customary development considerations.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions to provide accessible housing, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company is also focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

jason@ila.company

(877) 661-4811



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