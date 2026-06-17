[Latest] Global Carton Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 291.84 Billion by 2035 at a 5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Carton Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Folding Cartons, Reverse Tuck End (RTE) Cartons, Straight Tuck End (STE) Cartons, Auto Bottom Cartons, Sleeve Cartons, Shelf-Ready Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Standard Gable Top Cartons, Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Gable Top, Reclosable Gable Top Cartons, Brick Liquid Cartons, Standard Brick Cartons, Slim and Square Brick Variants, Aseptic Cartons, Standard Aseptic Brick Cartons, Aseptic Cartons with Closure Systems, Aluminum-Free Aseptic Cartons, Other Product Types, Wedge-Shaped Cartons, Shaped Premium Cartons), By Material (Paperboard, Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK), Recycled Paperboard (CRB), Folding Boxboard (FBB), Liquid Packaging Board, Virgin Fiber Liquid Packaging Board, Bio-Based Barrier Coated Board, Cartonboard, Chromoboard, Graphoboard, Other Materials), By Printing Technology (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Digital Printing, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies, Screen Printing, Inkjet Coding & Marking), By End Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Dry Food & Cereals, Liquid Food & Juices, Confectionery & Snacks, Frozen Food, Dairy Products, Fresh Milk & Cream, UHT Milk & Dairy Beverages, Yogurt & Fermented Dairy, Cheese & Butter, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Prescription Medicines, OTC Healthcare Products, Medical Devices Packaging, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skincare & Hair Care, Fragrances & Premium Cosmetics, Household Products, Detergents & Cleaning Products, Home Care Packaging, Other End Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Carton Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 178.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 187.26 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 291.84 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Carton Packaging Market Revenue and Trends

The global carton packaging market includes all paperboard-based packaging solutions including folding cartons, beverage cartons, food cartons, and rigid box packing material that are used for protection, branding and convenience. Lightweight, recyclable, printable and inexpensive, these cartons are commonly found in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, consumer electronics and retail industries.

Global carton packaging market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for sustainable and consumer-friendly packaging, growing e-commerce and organized retail, higher consumption of packaged food and beverages, the escalating pharmaceutical industry, and emerging smart and barrier-coated carton technologies across the globe.

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What are the key factors contributing significantly to the growth of the carton packaging market?

Adoption is accelerating, driven by the urgent need for sustainable and flexible packaging solutions as critical elements in product protection and branding, given the global move towards sustainable materials, an increase in e-commerce deliveries, and regulations limiting the usage of single-use plastics. Based on industry, steady usage in the food and beverages and healthcare segments to improve aesthetic appeal and ensure the safety of products is helping the market. Increasing consumer and brand preference for sustainable and lightweight packaging, along with manufacturers’ demand for cartons that match today’s supply chain requirements and future sustainability goals, is positively impacting market growth.

Technological advancements have incorporated barrier coatings, digital printing, smart packaging abilities, lightness, and the use of recycled fiber content to improve protection, aesthetic and functional capabilities, and environmental performance. Other factors are increased awareness of circular economy principles, better availability of high-quality packaging in emerging economies and investments in sustainable packaging infrastructure in developed and emerging economies by government and industry.

(A free sample of the Carton Packaging report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Carton Packaging report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Folding carton packaging had the largest market share in the carton packaging market in 2025, driven by its versatility, ability to be easily printed, cost-effectiveness and use in various applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Ground breaking tamper-evident features and sustainable materials that enhance consumer convenience and brand visibility – which are considered by brand owners and packaging converters to be key elements in the successful execution of product differentiation, protection and retail performance – are driving the growth of these cartons, which are vital to those brands looking for attractive, protective and customizable cartons.

By Distribution Channel

The largest market share is held by direct sales to end-use manufacturers and packaging converters/distributors, who provide the most flexible design, bulk supply, technical support, and just-in-time delivery. For food & beverage, pharmaceutical and retail companies looking to manage high-volume packaging needs, these channels are the go-to option for expert advice on material selection, printing and structural design, as well as efficient supply chain management.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Carton Packaging market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Carton Packaging market forward?

What are the Carton Packaging Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Carton Packaging Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Carton Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The carton packaging market is dominated by North America, primarily because of its robust packaged food and beverage consumption, the advanced retail and e-commerce market, and the preference for sustainable packaging, which has been high throughout the region, as well as the fact that carton packaging is widely used for innovative solutions. This region attracts significant R&D investment in innovative packaging solutions, complies with favorable regulations encouraging recycled content, and has implemented smart packaging solutions early on that are fueling steady demand and market stability.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, shows the highest growth rate of carton packaging market due to rapid urbanization, growth of the food and beverage & pharmaceutical industries, growing e-commerce and rising consumer spending. In countries such as China, India and Southeast Asian countries, carton packaging is seeing higher adoption rates of cost-effective and premium products backed by local paperboard manufacturing, increased focus on sustainable packaging by the Government and the development of organized retail. In addition, the growing disposable income, shifting lifestyle and demand for packaged consumer goods further drive market growth in the Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full “Carton Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Folding Cartons, Reverse Tuck End (RTE) Cartons, Straight Tuck End (STE) Cartons, Auto Bottom Cartons, Sleeve Cartons, Shelf-Ready Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Standard Gable Top Cartons, Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Gable Top, Reclosable Gable Top Cartons, Brick Liquid Cartons, Standard Brick Cartons, Slim and Square Brick Variants, Aseptic Cartons, Standard Aseptic Brick Cartons, Aseptic Cartons with Closure Systems, Aluminum-Free Aseptic Cartons, Other Product Types, Wedge-Shaped Cartons, Shaped Premium Cartons), By Material (Paperboard, Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK), Recycled Paperboard (CRB), Folding Boxboard (FBB), Liquid Packaging Board, Virgin Fiber Liquid Packaging Board, Bio-Based Barrier Coated Board, Cartonboard, Chromoboard, Graphoboard, Other Materials), By Printing Technology (Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Digital Printing, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies, Screen Printing, Inkjet Coding & Marking), By End Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Dry Food & Cereals, Liquid Food & Juices, Confectionery & Snacks, Frozen Food, Dairy Products, Fresh Milk & Cream, UHT Milk & Dairy Beverages, Yogurt & Fermented Dairy, Cheese & Butter, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Prescription Medicines, OTC Healthcare Products, Medical Devices Packaging, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skincare & Hair Care, Fragrances & Premium Cosmetics, Household Products, Detergents & Cleaning Products, Home Care Packaging, Other End Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/carton-packaging-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 187.26 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 291.84 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 178.43 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Material, Printing Technology, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2025: Smurfit Kappa Group introduced a new line of sustainable folding cartons with high recycled content and advanced barrier coatings, providing enhanced recyclability and functionality in the food and beverage sector in global markets.

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List of the prominent players in the Carton Packaging Market:

Tetra Pak International S.A.

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Elopak AS

Graphic Packaging International LLC

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group

DS Smith plc

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper Company

Others

The Carton Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Folding Cartons Reverse Tuck End (RTE) Cartons Straight Tuck End (STE) Cartons Auto Bottom Cartons Sleeve Cartons Shelf-Ready Cartons

Gable Top Cartons Standard Gable Top Cartons Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Gable Top Reclosable Gable Top Cartons

Brick Liquid Cartons Standard Brick Cartons Slim and Square Brick Variants

Aseptic Cartons Standard Aseptic Brick Cartons Aseptic Cartons with Closure Systems Aluminum-Free Aseptic Cartons

Other Product Types Wedge-Shaped Cartons Shaped Premium Cartons



By Material

Paperboard Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK) Recycled Paperboard (CRB) Folding Boxboard (FBB)

Liquid Packaging Board Virgin Fiber Liquid Packaging Board Bio-Based Barrier Coated Board

Cartonboard Chromoboard Graphoboard

Other Materials

By Printing Technology

Offset Printing

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Other Printing Technologies Screen Printing Inkjet Coding & Marking



By End Use Industry

Food & Beverage Dry Food & Cereals Liquid Food & Juices Confectionery & Snacks Frozen Food

Dairy Products Fresh Milk & Cream UHT Milk & Dairy Beverages Yogurt & Fermented Dairy Cheese & Butter

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Prescription Medicines OTC Healthcare Products Medical Devices Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skincare & Hair Care Fragrances & Premium Cosmetics

Household Products Detergents & Cleaning Products Home Care Packaging

Other End Use Industries

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Carton Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Carton Packaging Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Carton Packaging Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Carton Packaging Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Carton Packaging Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Carton Packaging Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Carton Packaging Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Carton Packaging market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Carton Packaging industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Carton Packaging Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Carton Packaging Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Carton Packaging Market Report

The Carton Packaging Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Carton Packaging The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Carton Packaging Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Carton Packaging Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Carton Packaging market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Carton Packaging market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Carton Packaging market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Carton Packaging market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Carton Packaging market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Carton Packaging industry.

Managers in the Carton Packaging sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Carton Packaging market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Carton Packaging products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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