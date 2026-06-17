Lansil Global Expands China and U.S. Fulfillment Network After Surpassing 20 Million Parcels Shipped





SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lansil Global , a global eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain partner, today announced major expansions to its fulfillment operations in China and the United States after surpassing 20 million small parcels shipped worldwide.

The milestone reflects continued growth in cross-border eCommerce and increasing demand from brands seeking reliable sourcing, fulfillment, and logistics support through a single provider. Lansil Global reached 15 million small parcel shipments in November 2024 and surpassed 20 million shipments by the end of 2025.

To support growing client demand, Lansil Global completed significant fulfillment capacity expansions across its China and U.S. operations.

In China, the company expanded its Shenzhen fulfillment center from 48,438 square feet to approximately 98,221 square feet in May 2026, nearly doubling its operational capacity for cross-border eCommerce fulfillment.

In the United States, Lansil Global expanded its Nevada fulfillment warehouse from 66,722 square feet to 106,624 square feet in January 2026. The company also operates a 32,069 square foot fulfillment facility in Pennsylvania, supporting faster domestic delivery and strategic inventory positioning across North America.

Combined, Lansil Global now operates more than 236,000 square feet of fulfillment space across China and the United States.

The expanded facilities increase storage capacity, order processing capabilities, kitting and bundling services, Amazon FBA preparation, inventory management, and global distribution support for growing eCommerce brands.

Founded in China in 2015 by Alan Coughlan , CEO and Founder, Lansil Global provides end-to-end supply chain solutions, including product sourcing, supplier management, manufacturing support, quality control, warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment, Amazon FBA prep, global freight, custom packaging, and returns processing.

"Reaching 20 million shipments is an important milestone for our team and our clients," said Alan Coughlan, CEO and Founder of Lansil Global. "As brands grow, they need more than a warehouse. They need a fulfillment partner that can support sourcing, inventory management, fulfillment, and delivery across multiple markets. Our expanded fulfillment center in China and fulfillment warehouse USA network provide greater capacity, faster processing, and more flexibility for growing eCommerce businesses worldwide."

Today, Lansil Global supports direct fulfillment from China to more than 171 destinations worldwide while providing U.S. domestic fulfillment through strategically located warehouse operations in Nevada and Pennsylvania. The company works with more than 2,000 vetted suppliers and integrates with major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify and Amazon, helping brands streamline operations from sourcing through final delivery.

As global eCommerce continues to evolve, Lansil Global remains focused on helping brands build more efficient, scalable, and resilient supply chains through integrated fulfillment and logistics solutions.

About Lansil Global

Lansil Global is a supply chain and eCommerce fulfillment partner serving Shopify merchants, Amazon sellers, and growing consumer brands worldwide. Founded in China in 2015, the company provides product sourcing, manufacturing support, quality control, warehousing, fulfillment, Amazon FBA prep, custom packaging, returns processing, and global freight services. Lansil Global operates fulfillment facilities in Shenzhen, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, with additional operations in Dubai.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lansil Global

Contact Person: Dwight Gerald Hijastro

Email: support@lansilglobal.com

Address: 4/F, Bldg A1, ABao International Optical Communication Industrial Zone, Shiyan Street, Bao’an District, Shenzhen, China

Telephone: +86 755-3290-2756

Website: https://lansilglobal.com/

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