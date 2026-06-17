Feeding Hope All Summer Long: Days Inns - Canada Marks Four Years of Support for Food Banks Canada

Toronto, ON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer begins, Days Inns - Canada is continuing its commitment to addressing childhood food insecurity through its partnership with Food Banks Canada. Now in its fourth year, the company is once again proud to support the After the Bell program with a donation to help provide food assistance for children during the summer months. This support comes at a critical time, with nearly 2.2 million food bank visits expected this month alone, highlighting the growing need across the country.

Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program provides nutritious food packs to children who depend on school-based nutrition programs during the academic year, helping ensure that when school is out, hunger does not take its place. Children represent one in three food bank visits—over 700,000 visits every month—underscoring the urgent need for programs like After the Bell. The initiative aligns with Days Inns - Canada's long-standing commitment to supporting the communities where its properties operate.

"Every summer, far too many children across Canada wake up without the certainty of a nutritious meal," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "Through Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program, we're helping ensure children have access to healthy food during the summer months, when they need it most."

The After the Bell program was created to address the summer hunger gap, delivering food packs to children across Canada through a network of food banks and community agencies. In 2026, 220,000 food packs will be delivered in 235 communities in every province and territory. Demand continues to outpace supply, with nearly 23% of food banks reporting they ran out of food before meeting community needs over the past year. On May 27, 2026, Days Inns - Canada team members participated in the program's volunteer packing day, helping prepare food packs for distribution to families in need.

"We're deeply grateful for the continued commitment of Days Inns - Canada," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Year after year, they show up for children and families facing food insecurity during the summer months, and that consistency has a real impact. Because of the support of partners like Days Inns - Canada, we're able to reach more children with the nutritious food they need to thrive."

Visit the After the Bell program page on the Food Banks Canada website to learn how you can contribute to this important cause.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who — this year — made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity—while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: to create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

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