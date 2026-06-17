SubBase Raises $7 Million Series A to Further Grow and Scale Its Construction Materials Procurement Platform

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubBase, the leading trade specific construction material procurement platform, has closed a $7 million Series A funding round led by FINTOP, with participation from Fika Ventures. The round brings SubBase's total funding to more than $15 million to date.

SubBase gives contractors a single source of truth for their materials supply chain, replacing the scattered emails, texts and disconnected spreadsheets often used to manage materials and warehouse inventory with a single connected platform. Specialty trade contractors and self-performing general contractors use SubBase to request pricing, place orders, communicate with suppliers, track deliveries and reconcile invoices, with integrations into leading construction accounting systems that give teams real-time budget visibility from the first request through final reconciliation. The company processes thousands of orders weekly and is on pace to reconcile more than $1 billion in materials volume this year.

"This funding is a major milestone for SubBase and a signal to the industry that contractor materials management is transforming with the times," said Eric Helitzer, CEO of SubBase. "We've proven that the SubBase platform drives real results for demanding contractors, and with this next chapter, we’re accelerating our roadmap faster than ever. The challenges we’re tackling – from cost overruns and visibility gaps to procurement inefficiencies and data silos – cost the industry billions each year. We’re building the connected infrastructure the sector has been missing, and we're just getting started.

The new capital will fund product and engineering growth, expand SubBase's already robust supplier network with deeper integrations, and support an AI-driven intelligence and workflow layer that learns from pricing, supplier performance and delivery data to surface insights and automate decisions. SubBase is also actively hiring across product, engineering, sales and customer success.

"The construction materials market is massive, manual and overdue for modernization, and the team that solves this needs to know the industry from the inside out," said Brittani Roberts, director at FINTOP. "Eric and the SubBase team have that tenure and credibility, and they've already earned the trust of the nation's largest contractors and suppliers to prove it. What they've built goes well beyond workflow software; they're capturing the data layer that makes AI genuinely useful both on the job site and in the procurement office, and we're excited to support their continued success."

To learn more about SubBase, visit subbase.io or contact eric@subbase.io.

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About SubBase

SubBase is the construction industry’s leading materials management platform, purpose-built from decades of industry experience. The platform provides end-to-end visibility into procurement, delivery, and invoice reconciliation – with deep integrations into leading construction accounting systems – giving project teams and finance leaders the real-time data they need to execute with control. As a two-sided network, SubBase serves both contractors and the material suppliers they depend on, streamlining how quotes, orders, and deliveries flow between them. SubBase works with some of the nation’s largest contractors and is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Learn more at www.subbase.io.

About FINTOP

FINTOP stands for Financial Technology Operating Partners. We are a team of former founders and operators that have built, led and sold fintechs. Over the last decade, we’ve been backing the next generation of entrepreneurs rewiring finance and building vertical systems of record. With offices in Nashville & New York, we leverage our proprietary playbooks and strategic LPs (which include ~100 banks with $1.8 trillion of combined assets) across five funds with $700 million in committed capital. More via fintopcapital.com.

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