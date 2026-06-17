Aspire Biopharma to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 25th

ESTERO, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”), today announced that it will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 25th, 2026.

DATE: June 25th

TIME: 2:00 pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 24-25. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Multiple ℞ applications in heart attack/stroke, anti-anxiety, antiplatelet, nausea and others

Large Addressable Markets for ℞ and Supplements

Focused on commercialization through partnerships, licensing and internal development

Omnibus patent and four provisional patents filed for approved therapeutics in multi-billion-dollar markets

Lead Drug Candidate High Dose Aspirin Prescription Product: Trial demonstrated dramatically higher and more rapid therapeutic impact compared to standard chewed aspirin tablets, safe and well-tolerated which is critical during suspected heart attacks, when clots blocking heart arteries can cause permanent muscle damage.

BUZZ BOMB™, New Caffeine Product: Commercial revenue in 2025 with new e-commerce website, packaging and product launched January 2026

Proposed acquisition of Dura Driver Control Systems, a leading global automotive supplier with a 100+ year history and $200M+ in 2025 revenue expected to close Q3 (unaudited)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com