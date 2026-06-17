Wickaninnish Inn Recognized Among the World's Finest Hotels in Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2026

TOFINO, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wickaninnish Inn has earned international acclaim in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards, Best of the Best 2026, receiving three prestigious distinctions that place the iconic Tofino resort among the highest-rated hotels in Canada and around the world.

Wickaninnish Inn was recognized as:

The Travellers' Choice Awards, Best of the Best represent Tripadvisor's highest level of recognition, celebrating the top one percent of hotels worldwide based on reviews and ratings. The awards are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period, making them one of the travel industry's most trusted indicators of guest satisfaction. Out of eight million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone.

"These awards are particularly meaningful because they come directly from our guests," said Charles McDiarmid, Maître de Maison and co-owner of Wickaninnish Inn. "To be recognized not only as Canada's leading luxury hotel but also among the top luxury hotels in the world is an incredible honour. We are deeply grateful to our guests for sharing their experiences and to our dedicated team, whose commitment to genuine hospitality creates unforgettable memories for visitors from around the globe."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Wickaninnish Inn has welcomed guests to the edge of the Pacific Ocean since 1996. Situated on Chesterman Beach between ancient rainforest and the wild Pacific Ocean in the village of Tofino on Vancouver Island, the family-owned Relais & Châteaux property is renowned for its spectacular oceanfront setting, personalized service, award-winning culinary experiences, deep connection to the natural environment and its commitment to sustainability from day one. Wickaninnish Inn was designed specifically for winter storm watching which in turn has made Tofino, BC, Canada, a year-round destination.

The global recognition further reinforces Wickaninnish Inn's position as one of North America's most esteemed destinations and reflects the dedication of its team members who consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences.

About Wickaninnish Inn www.wickinn.com

Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino adjacent to Pacific Rim National Park and in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d’Or Concierge team, is the standard. As the sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino’s longest at 2.7km/1.7mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa. @wickinnbc #relaischateaux #deliciousjourneys

Image library available here . Chesterman Beachcam

For press inquires, please contact

Shawna Gardham

pr@wickinn.com

(604) 928.5013

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