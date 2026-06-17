Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and MP James Maloney join Sysco Canada in the presentation of a $50,000 donation to Second Harvest

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and James Maloney, member of parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, will join Sysco Canada on June 18, 2026 to present Second Harvest with a $50,000 donation.

The contribution, made through Sysco’s Nourishing Neighbours program, marks a milestone 26-year partnership and underscores Sysco Canada’s ongoing commitment to reducing hunger and food waste across Canada.

The press conference will be held at Second Harvest’s facility in Etobicoke. The contribution, made through Sysco’s Nourishing Neighbours program, underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to reducing hunger and food waste across Canada.

Over the course of Sysco Canada’s longstanding collaboration with Second Harvest, we have donated more than 1.34 million pounds of surplus food, equivalent to over one million meals, helping ensure good food reaches communities in need nationwide.

Sysco leaders, volunteers, and guests will conclude the event with a hands-on food sorting activity immediately following the press conference.

Event Details

What: Press Conference and presentation of $50,000 donation celebrating Sysco Canada and Second Harvest’s 26-year partnership

When: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (new time)

Where: Second Harvest Facility, 120 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5V5



FOR SECURITY REASONS RSVP IS REQUIRED. Email media@sysco.com if you plan to attend and to receive additional information.

Why It Matters

Food insecurity remains a persistent challenge across Canada, particularly in Northern and remote communities where access is more limited. Partnerships like the one between Sysco Canada and Second Harvest play a critical role in closing this gap by redistributing surplus food to non-profits and community organizations nationwide.

Through its Nourishing Neighbours program, Sysco Canada continues to invest in community-based solutions—directing proceeds from select products to support organizations focused on food access and hunger relief. As part of a multiyear commitment, 15% of all program donations will support Second Harvest’s efforts in Northern communities, where the need is especially acute.

In fiscal 2025 alone, Sysco Canada donated more than 1.2 million meals, over $365,000 in financial support, and more than 13,000 volunteer hours, supporting 220+ community partners across the country.

This milestone event highlights how long-term collaboration between businesses and non-profits can deliver measurable impact—reducing food waste while building stronger, more resilient communities.

Contact Information:

Heather Osler

media@sysco.com

(437) 239-5169

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 337 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025. As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions. For more information, visit www.sysco.ca

About Second Harvest



Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as “The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste,” provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.



Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

SYY-NEWS