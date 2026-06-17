Gray Media Launches Political 360 Digital Advertising Solution Powered by Aristotle Data

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced an enhanced political digital advertising solution powered by Aristotle, a trusted provider of political data and analytics. The offering integrates Aristotle's political and consumer data into Gray's Political 360 go-to-market strategy, empowering candidates, issues, and advocacy organizations to connect with the right constituents with greater precision across digital channels.

The new Political 360 strategy is designed to equip advertisers to move beyond broad demographic targeting and instead activate more precise voter audience segments aligned to campaign goals. The data-driven approach improves campaign efficiency across devices and platforms, reduces wasted impressions, and creates a meaningful differentiator for Gray.

"We're excited to bring this advanced capability to our stations and to the candidates and media buyers we serve," said Mike Braun, Gray’s Chief Digital Officer. "By combining Gray's local market strength and expertise with Aristotle's trusted, continuously updated voter intelligence, we can help campaigns engage their right voters at the right time with the right message."

"Successful campaigns depend on reaching the right voters with the right message at the right time," said Aristotle Executive Vice President of Data Andrew Tavani. "By combining Gray's unmatched local market presence with Aristotle's trusted voter and consumer data, Political 360 gives campaigns a smarter, more efficient way to connect with the audiences that matter most."

Through Political 360, Gray leverages Aristotle's large national databases, including:

The National Voter File, covering more than 235 million registered U.S. voters and sourced from more than 4,000 election jurisdictions.

The National Consumer File, built from more than 267 million consumer records and enriched with demographic and lifestyle attributes.

These datasets enable Gray to support campaign strategies such as targeting party-specific voters within a district during a primary window. Gray’s Political 360 helps campaigns focus their spend where it matters most, drive effective frequency, and build awareness and advocacy leading into Election Day.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Mike Braun, Chief Digital Officer, 773.592.2381

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