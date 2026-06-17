Food Lion Feeds Rallies Customers, Brand Partners to Fight Childhood Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, is launching its annual Summers Without Hunger campaign to help fight childhood hunger during the summer months. Since its inception in 2019, the campaign has helped provide more than 120 million meals* to children across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

Summers Without Hunger helps support children during a time of year when access to food can become more difficult. Many children rely on school meals as a consistent source of breakfast and lunch, and when school cafeterias close for the summer, families may need additional support. According to Feeding America®, 1 in 5 children in America experiences hunger, making summer an important time to help ensure children have access to nutritious food.

Food Lion customers can help support the campaign by purchasing a specially designed Summers Without Hunger reusable bag for $3.99 during their regular shopping trips or online through Food Lion To Go. They can also make cash donations at registers in all Food Lion stores and online.

Available from June 17-July 14, the limited-time bag features a bright, seasonal design centered on the theme “Care in Every Carry” and is ideal for carrying groceries, packing summer essentials or bringing along items for a day at the pool, park or beach.

Food Lion Feeds will donate $2** for every bag sold to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to support its annual Summers Without Hunger grants. Participating brand partners will match customer contributions up to $1 million, expanding the campaign’s impact. As a result, every bag purchased provides the equivalent of 40 meals to organizations focused on addressing childhood hunger.

“Summer should be a time for kids to make memories, explore and simply enjoy being kids,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through Summers Without Hunger, our customers and partners can help provide access to nutritious food for children when school is out. Every bag purchased is a simple action that helps support children facing hunger and strengthens the communities we serve.”

This year’s participating brand partners include Cheez-It, General Mills, Lay’s, Kraft Heinz, Triscuit, Hellmann’s, Utz, Campbell’s, Frank’s RedHot, Pepsi and Danone North America.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Summers Without Hunger grant application cycle ends July 8, with online applications available at foodlion.com.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals since 2014 and has committed to helping provide 3 billion meals by 2032.

*Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity through product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and associate volunteer hours. These investments are converted to the Feeding America meal equivalent of $1, helping provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local food bank partners.

**Through the Summers Without Hunger initiative, Food Lion Feeds will donate $2 for every bag sold, up to $150,000 (the monetary equivalent of 1.5 million meals). One hundred percent of cash donations from June 17-July 14, 2026, will also support Summers Without Hunger.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $25 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/447a65ed-35c8-402e-9dd3-ba9820df1857

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d22ea1a-c725-4d30-a901-b9c06aec2cbd