Trigada AI Expands With 19 New Team Members Across Sales, Support, and Quantitative Engineering

SALFORD, United Kingdom, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigada AI has announced the onboarding of 19 new team members in a single expansion round, spanning every functional area of the company — sales, client support, and quantitative engineering and research. The hiring round marks the largest team growth in Trigada AI’s history and reflects the accelerating adoption of its two released trading bots, Trigada Swift (EUR/USD) and Trigada Harvest (gold), both of which maintain independently verified live performance records on FXBlue. Details on the platform are available on the official Trigada AI website .









Growth Driven by Verified Performance

The expansion follows a sustained period of growth for Trigada AI, driven by the company’s distinctive position in the retail algorithmic trading market: it is one of the few providers whose performance claims can be checked, in full, on independent third-party infrastructure. With verified live histories now reaching nearly three years on the longest-running account — Trigada-Swift-11 on FXBlue , at +764.5% total return with a 1.8% peak drawdown — the company has found that its public records do much of the persuading on their own. The new hires are about meeting the demand that follows.

Where the 19 New Team Members Are Going

The expansion strengthens all three pillars of the operation simultaneously.

The sales hires deepen Trigada AI’s consultative onboarding process — walking prospective clients through the verified FXBlue records, the asset-specialist design of each bot, and the fit between the lineup and a trader’s own objectives. The company’s sales philosophy mirrors its publishing philosophy: show the verified data and let it speak.

The enlarged client support team extends coverage hours and shortens response times for the growing client base running Trigada Swift and Trigada Harvest, from initial setup through ongoing operation. For a company serving traders across global time zones, support availability scales directly with client experience.

The largest share of the technical hiring strengthens the quantitative engineering and research bench behind the entire lineup — hardening the live infrastructure running Swift and Harvest, and accelerating the validation work on Trigada Vault (stocks) and Trigada Arctic (Bitcoin), the two specialists currently in the lab environment ahead of their upcoming release.

Scaling Without Compromising the Standard

“Every part of this company is built around one idea — that performance should be proven, not promised,” said Albert Russo of Trigada AI. “Growing the team by nineteen people doesn’t change that. The sales team sells with verified data, the support team serves clients running verified systems, and the quant team’s job is to make sure the next bots we release earn the same verification Swift and Harvest already have. We’re scaling the operation, not the shortcuts — we don’t have any.”

The Company the New Team Is Joining: A Snapshot

The clearest way to understand what the 19 new members are joining is the public record they will be working behind. Trigada AI currently maintains four independently verified live accounts across its two released bots.

Across EUR/USD, Trigada-Swift-29 has returned +660.0% over 753 days of verified history and Trigada-Swift-11 has returned +764.5% over 1,075 days — nearly three years of continuous live trading. On gold, Trigada-Harvest-17 has delivered +346.7% over 576 days and Trigada-Harvest-13 has delivered +106.7% over 213 days, with peak drawdowns across all four accounts ranging from just 1.5% to 8.9%.

All four accounts are tracked by FXBlue and classified Real (fully verified) — live capital, authenticated connections, and public statistics pages that the company cannot edit. The complete records are open at links such as Trigada-Harvest-17 on FXBlue . Few companies in the industry hand their new sales and support hires a product whose entire performance history is public; at Trigada AI, that record is the starting point of every client conversation.

Why Headcount Follows Verification

The sequence behind the expansion is worth noting, because it runs opposite to the industry norm. Most providers in the retail bot market scale marketing first and substance later. Trigada AI built the substance first — years of independently verified live performance on real accounts — and let demand compound on top of it. Each month the FXBlue records extend, the company’s credibility grows without a single additional claim being made, and the inbound interest grows with it. The 19 new team members are the operational answer to that compounding: the verified records created the demand, and the expanded team exists to serve it properly.

Accelerating the Road to Vault and Arctic

The most consequential effect of the expanded quantitative bench lands on the lab side of the company. Trigada Vault, the stocks specialist, and Trigada Arctic, the Bitcoin specialist, are both deep in Trigada AI’s extended validation pipeline — the same multi-phase process of structural testing and live forward validation that produced Trigada Swift and Trigada Harvest. More engineers means more parallel validation capacity, faster iteration on the systems, and a stronger review gate before release. What it does not mean is a lower bar: both bots will be released soon, and both will arrive the way every Trigada AI bot arrives — with real-account, third-party-verified live performance behind them.

Onboarding Into a Verification-First Culture

All 19 new team members onboard into the same operating principle, regardless of function. New engineers learn the validation pipeline before they touch production systems. New support staff are trained on the FXBlue records themselves, so that any client can be walked through verifying their own bot’s public performance page rather than being read a brochure. And the new sales team is taught to open conversations with the verified data, because at Trigada AI the data is the pitch. It is an unusual way to train a sales organization — and a direct consequence of being one of the few companies in the industry whose numbers improve under scrutiny.

What the Expansion Means for Trigada AI Clients

For existing and prospective clients, the expansion translates into concrete improvements across the lifecycle: faster, more consultative onboarding; broader support coverage with shorter response times; and a deeper engineering organization maintaining the systems their capital runs on. It also accelerates the most anticipated item on the Trigada AI roadmap — the release of Trigada Vault and Trigada Arctic, which will extend the asset-specialist lineup to stocks and Bitcoin once they complete the company’s extended live validation process.

A Team Built Like Its Products

Trigada AI has always presented itself as an engineering organization first, and the structure of the hiring round reflects that identity: quantitative engineering and research take the largest share, with client-facing functions scaled in proportion. The same transparency that defines the product side extends to how the company operates publicly — from the open FXBlue performance records to its development presence at Trigada Algorithmic on GitHub . The team is growing; the operating principles are not changing.

About Trigada AI

Trigada AI is an algorithmic trading software company that develops asset-specialist automated trading bots. Its released bots, Trigada Swift (EUR/USD) and Trigada Harvest (gold), run on real live accounts independently tracked and verified by FXBlue, with complete public performance histories. Trigada Vault (stocks) and Trigada Arctic (Bitcoin) are in the lab environment and will be released soon. More information is available at trigada.com .

Risk Disclosure

Algorithmic trading and automated trading systems involve market risk. Financial markets are subject to volatility, liquidity conditions, and external factors that may affect execution. Automation does not eliminate risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance figures referenced in this article reflect the historical results of live accounts independently tracked by FXBlue and can be reviewed at the links provided. This article is provided for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade.

Contact

Company Name: Trigada AI

Website: https://trigada.com

Contact Name: Albert Russo

Email: support@trigada.com

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