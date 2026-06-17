Logicalis US Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2026 for Tenth Year

Troy, Michigan, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global technology service provider Logicalis US today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

This marks the tenth year that Logicalis has been included on the annual list, which recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The companies recognized on the list are key influencers driving innovation, managed services growth and digital transformation across the global technology channel.

“Organizations today are under enormous pressure to modernize securely while also preparing for the opportunities AI is creating across their businesses,” said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. “Our focus is helping customers simplify that complexity through intelligent managed services, stronger security operations and infrastructure strategies designed for long-term resilience. Being recognized by CRN for a tenth year reflects both the evolution of our business and the value we continue delivering alongside our partners.”

In 2026, Logicalis continued expanding its managed services and security capabilities to help customers modernize operations and strengthen resilience in an AI-driven environment. The company further enhanced its LogicalisOne services platform; expanded AI-enabled operational capabilities; and strengthened its cybersecurity portfolio through the acquisition of Maple Woods Enterprises, which enhanced Logicalis’ Overwatch security offering and global compliance expertise. Logicalis has also continued investing in advanced certifications, partner relationships and next-generation digital managed services designed to improve visibility, automation and operational efficiency for customers across industries.

“The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well‑deserved place on this year’s Solution Provider 500.”

The full Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2026.

This recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Logicalis US in 2026. Earlier this year, the company was named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 lists, while multiple Logicalis leaders were recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel list.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ ‘Architects of Change’ are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com





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