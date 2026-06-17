Carve Communications Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Julie Stern and Expands Client Portfolio with Three New Agency-of-Record Wins

MIAMI, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carve Communications , an intentional, proactive PR partner that delivers meaningful outcomes for consumer and enterprise brands has announced the appointment of Julie Stern as Vice President, alongside three new agency-of-record partnerships with Dishio, WOW! Stuff, and Hapiko.

Stern joins Carve Communications with more than 20 years of experience helping brands become part of the conversation, not just part of the market. With a career spanning toys, entertainment, consumer products, technology, lifestyle, and baby brands, she specializes in building integrated communications strategies that connect innovation with real life through sustainable, proactive storytelling. In her new role at the agency, she will oversee strategic client growth, media relations, and integrated campaign development while helping expand the agency’s influencer marketing capabilities via creator and advocacy programs.

“Julie brings an exceptional combination of narrative development, media expertise, and authority building experience that aligns perfectly with Carve’s continued growth trajectory,” said Carve Communications CEO and Founder David Barkoe. “Her ability to build meaningful brand stories that resonate with the media combined with an aptitude for measurable results and outcomes makes her a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

In addition to the executive appointment, Carve Communications has been named agency of record for three rapidly growing brands. Each is a tech-forward industry disruptor creating entirely new product categories across the Toy & Restaurant industries, leveraging advanced AI and consumer technology innovations to deliver impactful solutions.

Dishio — Dishio is the AI growth engine for restaurants. The platform captures guest data across QR menus, digital menus, micro website pages Sites, POS systems, reservations, and loyalty actions, then activates that data through automated follow-up flows, retargeting, and AI-generated creative tied to real revenue at the location level.

— Dishio is the AI growth engine for restaurants. The platform captures guest data across QR menus, digital menus, micro website pages Sites, POS systems, reservations, and loyalty actions, then activates that data through automated follow-up flows, retargeting, and AI-generated creative tied to real revenue at the location level. WOW! Stuff — WOW! Stuff is a global toy innovation company and winner of the overall TOTY (Toy Of The Year) 2025. WOW! Stuff’s mission of ‘Great Brands Brought to Life’ ensures a focus on using advanced technology, industry first inventions and immersive storytelling in collaboration with tier 1 brands such as Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. WWE and more. The agency is focused primarily on WOW! Stuff's award-winning Puppetronics and KOTOMI fan first brands, as well as other licensed collectibles, all within the U.S. market.

— WOW! Stuff is a global toy innovation company and winner of the overall TOTY (Toy Of The Year) 2025. WOW! Stuff’s mission of ‘Great Brands Brought to Life’ ensures a focus on using advanced technology, industry first inventions and immersive storytelling in collaboration with tier 1 brands such as Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. WWE and more. The agency is focused primarily on WOW! Stuff's award-winning Puppetronics and KOTOMI fan first brands, as well as other licensed collectibles, all within the U.S. market. Hapiko — Hapiko is building creative technology for the next generation by combining child-centric design with the possibilities of kid-safe AI. The company is redefining how kids play and express their imagination with the best-selling original Stickerbox.





“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Dishio, WOW! Stuff, and Hapiko to Carve,” said Carve Communications Managing Director and EVP Scott Goldberg. “Each brand represents innovation and creativity within its category, and we look forward to helping amplify their stories through impactful communications programs that generate awareness, establish authority, drive engagement and fuel customer activation.”

Carve Communications continues to experience significant momentum in 2026, driven by strategic client growth, expanded service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering meaningful results and outcomes.

About Carve Communications

Carve Communications is a public relations agency existing at the intersection of innovation and everyday life. Carve builds and executes sustainable PR strategies that help clients – whether a global brand, growth-stage company or innovative startup – meet their business objectives through a process rooted in generating awareness, establishing authority, driving engagement and fostering activation. As a result, the agency helps C-Suite and marketing and communications executives demonstrate value, grow their business and transform their industry through media, thought leadership, advocates, unique partnerships and storytelling. Most important, is that Carve serves as a partner to its clients – not just another agency – and focuses on delivering measurable value that moves the needle. Carve was named one of Agency Elite’s Top 100 Agencies in 2024 and 2025 . To learn more about the agency and determine if Carve Communications is the right fit for your company, visit www.carvecomms.com .

Media Contact: Julie Stern, julie@carvecomms.com