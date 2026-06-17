Cabrera Capital Welcomes Andrew Belinfanti Knight as Managing Director and Head of the West

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabrera Capital announced that Andrew Belinfanti Knight has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of the West. He succeeds Shawn Dralle as she transitions to a public service role with Los Angeles County as Assistant Treasurer/Tax Collector.

Belinfanti Knight brings two decades of experience in public finance and banking, primarily in California and the West, with prior roles at Siebert, UBS, and Wells Fargo. In his new position he will lead Cabrera Capital’s Western Region, expanding issuer relationships and providing continuity for the firm’s California practice alongside Ben Cardenas, Director.

“Shawn built an exceptional foundation for our West Coast public finance business,” said Mario Carrasco, Co-Head of Public Finance. “Andrew’s deep expertise and longstanding relationships in the region position us to continue that momentum and expand our presence across the West.”

“Andrew personifies the depth and continuity we are building across our municipal platform,” said Thomas Rasmussen, Co-Head of Public Finance.

This leadership transition comes amid strong momentum for Cabrera Capital’s Public Finance platform, including a record year in 2025, where the firm was a new entrant in the top 20 negotiated Lead Manager underwriter rankings for the first time in the firm’s history (YTD 2026 #16). The momentum has continued into 2026, with Lead Managed mandates including Dallas Independent School District’s $739,590,000 Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, the State of Illinois’ Build Illinois $485 million (Sales Tax Revenue Bonds), the State of Rhode Island’s $218,360,000 General Obligation Bonds Consolidated Capital Development Loan, Alum Rock Union Elementary School District’s $52.5 million General Obligation Bonds, among many others. These wins, along with multiple upcoming lead-managed mandates, reflect the trust earned from clients.

“Cabrera Capital has built a strong reputation for delivering results in the municipal market,” Belinfanti Knight said. “I’m excited to build on that foundation - expanding our presence across the West and strengthening partnerships with issuers throughout the region.”

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding clients’ expectations. CCM deals in numerous capital markets, including municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities.

More information can be found at www.cabreracapital.com