Proscia Launches Fifth Generation of Concentriq, Bringing the Latest Advancements in AI to Pathologists and Scientists

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia ® today introduced the Fifth Generation of its Concentriq ® 1 platform, helping pathologists focus on high-judgment decisions and enabling scientists to quickly move from early signals to evidence-based program decisions. Proscia is trusted by diagnostic laboratories that manage 12 million patient cases annually and 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.



Pathology sits at the center of how disease is understood and treated. Yet more than half of pathologists report not having enough time to get through their workload,2 while scientists face mounting pressure to bring targeted therapies to patients, even as most investigational medicines never reach the market. Fifth Generation introduces intelligence that draws on clinical and scientific context to support experts throughout drug discovery, development, and case review.



Making this intelligence native to Concentriq required a new architecture. Designed alongside pathologists and scientists, Fifth Generation is the most significant advancement to Concentriq in five years. It brings domain-specific frontier vision, language, and multimodal models to the core of a technology stack built for enterprise-scale security, governance, and reliability.



This architecture enables the platform to unify images, metadata, and the context surrounding a case or study — from slide-level morphology and patient history to laboratory-specific protocols and translational data — giving experts and models the same complete picture. Intelligence draws on this picture to orchestrate the burdensome work surrounding case review and accelerate the discovery and development of advanced biomarkers. Outputs are transparent, reproducible, and interpretable for expert verification.

"AI is advancing rapidly," said Coleman Stavish, CTO of Proscia. "We took a first-principles approach, working backwards from how pathologists and scientists operate. Years of learning from our customers have helped us understand where complexity slows them down and where judgment gets crowded out by process. Fifth Generation is designed to reduce that burden so experts can focus on the decisions that matter most."

How Does Concentriq Help Pathologists and Diagnostic Laboratories?

Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology , Concentriq enables pathologists and laboratories to make a greater impact.

Accelerate case review

Concentriq brings the flow state of the microscope to an enterprise-scale digital platform, combining the microscope’s tactile nature with an understanding of the case and context. Intelligent navigation helps pathologists move quickly through tissue while skin slides orient automatically to preserve the mental model needed to assess findings such as depth of invasion. Context remains connected to the case so that pathologists can move efficiently through tasks like lymph node counts. Image analysis is built directly into the viewer, allowing regions of interest to be refined and results to update in real time with supporting evidence available for expert verification. Reportable findings are assembled in the same pass for pathologist confirmation. The result is greater focus and speed with less manual effort.



Automate laboratory operations

Operations teams keep pace with growing case volumes while maintaining turnaround times. AI helps balance workloads, recommend stain panels and ancillary studies, and surface operational bottlenecks before they impact performance. Purpose-built worklists and dashboards provide visibility across sites and scanners, helping teams keep cases moving without switching tools or chasing down updates. Automated storage tiering matches placement to how each site uses its data, reducing long-term storage costs by more than half3 while preserving secure, governed access to the cases that power re-review, future AI validation, and biopharmaceutical collaborations.

Drive business growth

Laboratories can expand into high-margin specialty testing and grow their role in precision medicine. Molecular workflows inside Concentriq reduce manual handoffs and optimize tissue at every step with digital macrodissection and native AI tumor detection, making advanced molecular testing easier to scale with high-quality data. Through the network Concentriq enables, laboratories can collaborate with biopharmaceutical companies on real-world data programs, clinical trials, and companion diagnostic development, among other initiatives.

"As one of the first laboratories to go digital, we've seen firsthand how technology reshapes pathology, and Concentriq has enabled that journey," said Dr. Derek Welch, President and Chief Medical Officer of PathGroup. "Fifth Generation applies AI in an entirely new way, removing the invisible labor that surrounds case review so pathologists can spend more time on the decisions that only they can make."

How Does Concentriq Help Scientists and Biopharmaceutical Companies?

Concentriq supports the precision medicine lifecycle by helping biopharmaceutical companies discover biomarkers and develop therapies while creating a network for matching patients to the right treatments.

Accelerate biomarker discovery

Scientists can move from questions to answers faster. A scientist starts with a question in plain language and can search across tissue, clinical and translational data, and Proscia's multimodal data foundation. Agents surface relevant evidence, propose analysis pipelines that scientists can edit, version, and run, and help identify promising biomarker candidates and assess their performance. As new findings flow back into discovery, scientists can build on prior work rather than start from scratch.



Increase clinical trial success

Clinical development teams bring diagnostic precision to the decisions that define a trial. Algorithms predict biomarker expression during pre-screening so that sponsors can identify eligible patients and reach enrollment goals faster. Concentriq supports biomarker-driven studies at the scale of global multi-site trials, helping ensure patients are evaluated against consistent criteria and generating reproducible, reliable results.



Broaden patient access

Precision medicine teams can bring biomarkers and companion diagnostics into routine clinical use. Concentriq supports teams building and validating assays with access to multimodal real-world data that enables biomarker validation and the production of evidence required for regulatory approval. With millions of patient cases diagnosed annually across academic, reference, and health system laboratories, Concentriq also helps carry validated diagnostics from approval to broad clinical adoption at scale.



“We use Concentriq to run anatomic pathology testing for drug development across multiple laboratories on three continents," said Dr. John Cochran, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at IQVIA Laboratories. "Proscia has a bold vision for what pathology software can be. Fifth Generation applies that same thinking to AI, elevating pathologists and scientists and growing pathology's role in precision medicine."



When Will the Fifth Generation of Concentriq Be Available?

It is available now to current customers through Proscia's early access program. Initial deployments begin this month with select laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies, and broader availability follows later this year.

Organizations not yet on Concentriq can request priority access by contacting Proscia.

How Can I Learn More About the Fifth Generation of Concentriq?

Register here to join Proscia’s live product walkthrough and demonstration webinar on July 28, 2026 at 12PM ET.

About Proscia

Proscia is the pathology AI company rewiring pathology for precision medicine across drug discovery, development, and diagnosis. Its Concentriq platform brings intelligence to the scientists, pathologists, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping more breakthroughs reach the patients they were made for. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

Contact

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications

sydney@proscia.com

215.816.3436

