Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size to Hit USD 8.42 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.57% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Nucleic Acid Testing Market size was valued at USD 4.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% over 2026–2035.”

Factors such as rising incidence of infections, growing adoption of precision medicine, increasing demand for oncology tests, and rising usage of rapid molecular tests are contributing significantly to the expansion of the Nucleic Acid Testing market. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly using Nucleic Acid Testing devices owing to higher accuracy and specificity and faster detection of infection and genetic markers.





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Rising Demand for Rapid Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine Accelerates Market Growth Globally

The increase in the number of infectious diseases, malignancies, and genetic abnormalities led to the high demand for the precise and rapid techniques of molecular diagnostics. Nucleic acid testing is now considered one of the important components of modern medicine because of its capability to detect with extreme accuracy any infectious agent and genetic alterations. Timely diagnosis contributes to the efficient treatment of patients as well as effective management of the disease.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Nucleic Acid Testing Market Report are:

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid/Beckman Coulter)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

bioMérieux S.A.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

Illumina Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Seegene Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Reagents & Kits segment dominated the Nucleic Acid Testing Market in 2025 with a 46.69% share owing to high testing volumes, continuous demand for consumables, and widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics for infectious disease detection, oncology testing, and genetic analysis. The Software & Services segment is the fastest growing due to increasing laboratory digitization, AI-powered workflow automation, and molecular data analytics globally.

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) & Real-Time PCR was the highest revenue-generating market segment with a market share of 42.54%. This is attributed to factors such as high sensitivity, fast turn-around times, clinical effectiveness, and widespread use for infectious disease tests, blood tests, and genetic testing. The Sequencing-Based Testing is the most rapidly expanding market segment because of increased adoption of personalized medicine and genomic profiling.

By Application

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics category led the Nucleic Acid Testing Market share in 2025 by recording a market share of 39.44% owing to the rising cases of viral and bacterial infections in the global populace and the increasing need for nucleic acid testing in order to diagnose such infections at the earliest stage. The Oncology Testing category holds the status of being the fastest growing category as a result of increasing use of molecular testing for cancer diagnosis.

By End User

The Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Segment was at the forefront of the market in 2025 with 43.59% market share thanks to extensive tests, improved laboratory systems, and molecular diagnostic techniques used in daily health care services. The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment has been the fastest-growing due to the increased funding in drug discovery, biomarker detection, genetic research, and personalized medicine initiatives.

By Sample Type

Blood Samples segment accounted for the highest market share of 37.45% in 2025 owing to its wide application in detecting infections, blood testing procedures, oncological studies, and genetic analyses. The Tissue Samples segment is the highest growing segment on account of increasing demands for tissue analysis in biomarker detection, genomics, personalized medicine, and precision oncology applications.

Regional Insights

North America was recognized to be the largest geographical entity in the Nucleic Acid Testing Market in 2025, with market share estimated to reach 38.49%. The growth is attributed to various factors such as advanced molecular diagnostics framework, high healthcare spending, positive reimbursement policies, advanced genomics research facilities, and application of precision medicine technologies.

The U.S. Nucleic Acid Testing Market was valued at approximately USD 1.40 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.30%. The U.S. leads the global market due to the presence of major molecular diagnostics companies, advanced laboratory networks, extensive use of infectious disease testing, oncology diagnostics, genetic testing, and strong investments in molecular healthcare innovation.

The Europe Nucleic Acid Testing Market is estimated to be USD 1.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during 2026–2035. Europe still represents an important market, which is characterized by high investment in genomics studies, diagnosis, disease surveillance, and cancer screening programs. Countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy keep developing the application of molecular technologies owing to healthcare transformation projects.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing region, with its CAGR estimated at about 24.45% during 2026-2035. The key drivers of growth include developing healthcare infrastructure, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing genomics research, higher healthcare spending, and increased implementation of precision medicine in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its molecular diagnostics capabilities through enhanced automated nucleic acid testing workflows and high-throughput laboratory integration platforms designed to support growing infectious disease and genomic testing volumes across North America and Europe.

Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its molecular diagnostics capabilities through enhanced automated nucleic acid testing workflows and high-throughput laboratory integration platforms designed to support growing infectious disease and genomic testing volumes across North America and Europe. 2026: Roche Diagnostics strengthened its molecular testing ecosystem by advancing next-generation multiplex assay development and integrated digital laboratory solutions aimed at improving testing efficiency and reducing turnaround times in clinical laboratories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS UTILIZATION & TESTING VOLUME ANALYSIS – helps you understand testing trends, laboratory adoption rates, diagnostic utilization patterns, and future demand across infectious disease, oncology, and genetic testing applications.

– helps you understand testing trends, laboratory adoption rates, diagnostic utilization patterns, and future demand across infectious disease, oncology, and genetic testing applications. LABORATORY AUTOMATION & DIGITAL WORKFLOW INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate automation adoption, AI-powered molecular analysis, laboratory efficiency improvements, workflow optimization, and digital transformation trends across diagnostic facilities.

– helps you evaluate automation adoption, AI-powered molecular analysis, laboratory efficiency improvements, workflow optimization, and digital transformation trends across diagnostic facilities. PRECISION MEDICINE & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS BENCHMARKS – helps you assess biomarker testing demand, personalized medicine adoption, companion diagnostic development, and genomic-guided treatment selection opportunities.

– helps you assess biomarker testing demand, personalized medicine adoption, companion diagnostic development, and genomic-guided treatment selection opportunities. INFECTIOUS DISEASE SURVEILLANCE & SCREENING METRICS – helps you identify trends in pathogen detection programs, blood screening initiatives, outbreak monitoring systems, and molecular public health testing infrastructure.

– helps you identify trends in pathogen detection programs, blood screening initiatives, outbreak monitoring systems, and molecular public health testing infrastructure. NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING & GENOMIC RESEARCH TRACKER – helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from advances in sequencing technologies, genomics research programs, oncology profiling, and translational medicine applications.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from advances in sequencing technologies, genomics research programs, oncology profiling, and translational medicine applications. AI-ENABLED MOLECULAR TESTING & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge advancements in artificial intelligence diagnostics, multiplex testing platforms, portable molecular systems, decentralized testing solutions, and next-generation nucleic acid testing technologies shaping the future of molecular healthcare.

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) & Real-Time PCR, Isothermal Amplification Technologies, Sequencing-Based Testing, Hybridization-Based Assays, Digital Molecular Diagnostics, Others)

• By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Consumables, Software & Services)

• By Application (Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Blood Screening, Oncology Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others)

• By Sample Type (Blood Samples, Urine Samples, Saliva Samples, Tissue Samples, Swab Samples, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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