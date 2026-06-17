Summit Helps Romanoff Renovations Reduce Infrastructure Costs by 30% Through VMware-to-Hyper-V Migration

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit , an IT infrastructure provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Romanoff Renovations reduced infrastructure costs by 30% following a VMware-to-Hyper-V migration supported by Veeam ® Software , the Data and AI Trust company. The move achieves predictable monthly billing, continuous data protection, and scalable infrastructure to support future growth.

Romanoff Renovations, a flooring company that handles installations for Home Depot across 13 states, needed a more responsive partner to manage its hybrid cloud infrastructure. The company first partnered with VMware at a time when fewer alternative providers existed. Eventually, rising baseline costs, mandatory bundling, and minimum purchase requirements spurred a search for alternative solutions.

The migration also strengthened Romanoff’s data resilience posture, helping ensure workloads remain recoverable, validated, and available – a critical foundation for modern analytics and future initiatives.

“Since VMware is a dominant, established player, many companies still assume it's their best or only option,” said Byron Dill, Director of Solutions Engineering at Summit. “In reality, there are viable alternatives that can reduce costs without compromising performance or scalability. For Romanoff, moving to Hyper-V created a more predictable, flexible infrastructure foundation designed to support long-term growth.”

Summit worked closely with Romanoff to assess its existing environment, identify opportunities for optimization, and execute a phased migration from VMware to a managed Hyper-V infrastructure. The project also leveraged Veeam-powered continuous data protection and application-aware backup capabilities to improve resiliency and minimize disruption during the transition.

“Summit’s managed Hyper-V environment lowered our infrastructure costs while giving us far greater billing predictability,” said Curtis Hanible, Sr. Manager Information Technology at Romanoff Renovations. “The migration reduced our annual infrastructure spend by 30% and allowed us to move from VMware’s pre-paid annual billing structure to a more flexible monthly approach.”

Summit and Veeam worked together on a phased migration that prioritized infrastructure assessment, backup validation, application testing, and carefully managed workload cutover to minimize disruption to the wider business.

“During any migration or infrastructure modernization project, organizations need confidence that their data remains secure, recoverable, and trusted throughout the transition,” said Shiva Pillay, GM and SVP, Americas at Veeam. “Together, Veeam and Summit helped Romanoff validate backups, reduce risk during cutover, and maintain operational continuity – building a stronger foundation for data resilience and future AI-ready initiatives.”

For more information about Summit’s cloud, data center, and infrastructure modernization solutions, visit summithq.com .

About Summit

Summit is an IT infrastructure and application hosting provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. From hybrid cloud deployments and secure colocation to managed backup and recovery services, Summit helps businesses operate with confidence, eliminate IT uncertainty, and scale on demand. For more information, visit summithq.com .

About Romanoff Renovations