ELLIPAL and N.exchange Announce Partnership to Deliver Self-Custodial, Cross-Chain Crypto Swaps

San Jose, Costa Rica, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELLIPAL and N.exchange today announced an integration that brings centralized swap routing and a recently launched decentralized cross-chain protocol directly into the ELLIPAL wallet. Both pathways are designed so users retain control of their private keys throughout.

The integration extends the ELLIPAL wallet beyond storage into a signing layer for token swaps and cross-chain transfers. Authorization is signed offline on the user's hardware, and funds do not pass through a third-party exchange account during the swap flow.

Two Distinct Pathways, One Self-Custodial Environment

Rather than collapsing routing into a single liquidity layer, the integration keeps two clearly separated execution paths:

Centralized swap routing, powered by N.exchange's existing infrastructure, designed for in-wallet token conversions backed by N.exchange's liquidity sources.

Decentralized cross-chain protocol, recently launched by N.exchange, designed for non-custodial asset transfers between blockchain networks.

For ELLIPAL users, the difference is operational: choose centralized routing for straightforward in-wallet conversions, and the decentralized protocol for cross-chain movements. In both, private keys are designed to stay isolated on the user's ELLIPAL hardware.

What Changes for Cold-Wallet Users

The integration is designed to address two common friction points for self-custody users: routing through a custodial exchange to access liquidity, and being limited to a single liquidity model. Authorization happens locally on the air-gapped device. Routing happens through N.exchange's CeFi infrastructure or its new cross-chain protocol. Users retain control of their keys throughout.

“This integration extends what self-custody users can do without asking them to give up the control or air-gapped security they chose ELLIPAL for. Pairing our offline signing architecture with N.exchange's swap infrastructure means swaps and cross-chain transfers happen inside the same environment where keys stay isolated,” said Fate Liang, Chief Product Officer at ELLIPAL.

“ELLIPAL has set a high bar for self-custody and air-gapped security. By embedding both our centralized swap routing and our new cross-chain protocol inside the wallet, we are giving ELLIPAL users two distinct execution pathways backed by deep liquidity and transparent, non-custodial execution,” added Bassam, Chief Business Development Officer at N.exchange.

Looking Ahead

The integration launches with broad token-pair support, with multi-chain expansion expected as N.exchange's cross-chain protocol matures. The two companies plan to continue iterating on the combined experience as adoption grows.

About ELLIPAL

ELLIPAL is a provider of air-gapped, self-custody hardware wallet solutions supporting over 10,000 digital assets across nearly 50 blockchains. Founded in 2018, ELLIPAL serves users worldwide with products designed to keep private keys offline and isolated from internet-connected environments. Learn more at ellipal.com.

About N.exchange

N.exchange is a non-custodial exchange and liquidity infrastructure provider focused on speed, reliability, and transparent execution. Operating since 2016, N.exchange powers in-wallet swap experiences for partners across the global web3 and fintech ecosystem through independent liquidity sources and a high-throughput API. Built by crypto enthusiasts for crypto enthusiasts. Learn more at n.exchange.

Media contact

Contact: Yvette Y.

Email: ELLIPAL

Website: https://www.ellipal.com/



Email: promotion(at)ellipal.com

Contact: Bassam G.

Email: N.exchange

Website: https://n.exchange/



Email: Bassam(at)n.exchange

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