General Availability of Lexis+ with Protégé in Canada Sets New Standard for Automating Legal Work with Easy-to-Use, Authoritative AI Workflows

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in legal information, analytics, and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, today announced the general availability of Lexis+® with Protégé™, delivering purpose-built, end-to-end legal AI workflows with a new user interface designed to make trusted legal work possible with one prompt. Building on the authoritative agentic AI capabilities already available via Lexis+ AI™ – including conversational research, personalized legal drafting, document upload, summarization, and analysis – legal professionals can now automate more of their work using Lexis+ with Protégé, our new, integrated flagship platform that replaces Lexis+ AI. Customers can ask any legal question using a single, conversational prompt box, and seamlessly access several pre-built workflow capabilities. As with Lexis+ AI before it, Lexis+ with Protégé lets users securely work with their own documents, authoritative LexisNexis Canada content, and leading general AI models while reducing the risks associated with switching between multiple AI tools.

"Canadian legal professionals are under real pressure to do more with less, and they need tools that actually reflect how legal work gets done," said Sam Puchala, President and General Manager of LexisNexis Canada. "Lexis+ with Protégé brings together comprehensive legal content and verifiable, citable sources in a secure environment. It is designed specifically for legal practice, not adapted from general-purpose AI, which means teams can work through matters from start to finish and trust that what they are producing is consistent and defensible.”

New workflow capabilities within Lexis+ with Protégé help legal professionals complete complex work faster, improve consistency across matters, and deliver high-quality results at scale. At general availability, Lexis+ with Protégé supports a broad range of ready-to-run legal workflows backed by LexisNexis Canada content.

Within the new platform, legal professionals can streamline and automate high-quality work by using:

Pre-built workflows for litigation, transactional work, and everyday legal tasks, powered by LexisNexis-enhanced and secure general AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI. Examples include drafting a motion; generating lease agreements; creating transactional documents or clauses; and summarizing interviews.

Additionally, the company is rolling out a white glove service that helps organizations get the most out of Lexis+ with Protégé through a high-touch program combining expert guidance with practical support. Specialized workflow teams work directly with customers to identify opportunities for workflow automation and deliver customized training and adoption support based on each firm's priorities, processes, and use cases.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé visit: www.lexisnexis.com/en-ca/lexis-plus-protege and the AI legal assistant Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/en-ca/protege.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.