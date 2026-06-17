2026 Football Season Kicks Off – LEPAS Accompanies You in Pursuit of Passion with Poise

WUHU, China, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June 2026, Chery Group’s premium new energy brand LEPAS is accelerating its global deliveries in full swing. The brand embeds that pre-match composure into every detail of our Leopard Aesthetics and Elegant Technology - so every ride carries the confidence of a champion walking onto the pitch.

The whistle is about to blow, and the world is buzzing with mounting excitement. Players have completed their final preparations—refining focus through rigorous training, embracing ritual-like calm, and steadying their minds as the big moment approaches. The closer the game, the calmer the rhythm. This is precisely what LEPAS embodies in its Year of Global Delivery: as the world heats up, elegance stays cool.

Mastering Strength, Steering with Elegance

Football is not only about winning, but about rhythm and control. A strong team maintains its structure under pressure because of solid tactics and depth. Likewise, a great car delivers a refined, elegant ride because of real technical substance.

In the fiercely competitive new energy vehicle market, LEPAS resists the industry’s tendency toward feature overload. The brand stays true to its mission: Drive Your Elegance. Leveraging Chery Group’s global R&D expertise to develop the Intelligent LEX Platform, refining core capabilities in power performance, intelligent driving, and vehicle safety. Just as players polish their fundamental skills day in and day out, these tangible core competencies ensure elegance and control in every situation.





Football Wisdom, Elegant Drive

A strong team’s composure is built on a sharp attack, a calm midfield, and a solid defense.

Forwards break through with brilliance—like LEPAS’s Leopard Aesthetics: striking at first glance, but never flashy. Midfielders set the pace with precision—like LEPAS’s Elegant Technology: from VPD (Valet Parking Driver) to AI-Powered Voice Mode, reducing stress in traffic and making every drive as smooth as a perfect pass. Defenders hold the line with strength—like LEPAS’s Exquisite Space: roomy, smart, and secure, a mobile sanctuary.





Attack, midfield, defense—each plays its role. Design, technology, space—each makes the ride elegant. No matter how wild the world gets, driving stays elegant.

The 2026 football summer is approaching. As football passion sweeps the globe and urban traffic surges like a heatwave, composure is the most elegant victory. This season, LEPAS will be right by your side—ready for the next elegant journey to begin.

Chery Group

Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: lepasinternational.com

Photos:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9993dce-502b-4aeb-947c-deac2d26ebcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea705250-da3a-4cd0-b7ba-9f432da510a1