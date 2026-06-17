Apollo Group will issue additional bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10 million

On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the subscription period for the tap issue of the first series of bonds issued by Apollo Group OÜ (Apollo Group) (nominal value EUR 500, interest rate 7.00% per annum and maturity date 20 March 2031, ISIN EE0000003499 (the Bonds)) ended.

The Bonds were offered as a private placement to selected investors in cooperation with LHV Pank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc. On Wednesday, 17 June 2026, the supervisory board of Apollo Group approved the final allocation of the tap issue, pursuant to which a total of 20,000 additional Bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000,000 will be allocated. The subscription price of the tap issue was EUR 485.69 per one Bond, which included accrued interest for 54 days.

“I am pleased with the success of the tap issue. The capital raised through the additional bond issue will support the implementation of Apollo’s growth strategy, the opening of new locations, and the launch of new concepts on the market,” commented Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Apollo Group.

The Bonds will be transferred to the investors’ securities accounts on or about 25 June 2026, and the first trading day of the Bonds on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange is expected to be on or about 26 June 2026.

The final terms and summary of the tap issue shall be made available on Apollo Group’s website at https://apollogroup.ee/en/investors/.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee