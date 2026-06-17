Nanterre, 17 June 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2026

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes +0.3% -1.8% Light vehicles +0.8% -2.2% Heavy vehicles -2.7% +0.5%

In May, light vehicle traffic posted a slight increase. It benefited from a favourable calendar effect*, whilst continuing to be hampered by the sharp rise in fuel prices, particularly diesel. On the other hand, heavy vehicle traffic declined, impacted by two fewer working days compared with May 2025.

Overall, the decline in traffic since the start of the year has narrowed to -1.8% (compared with -2.5% at the end of April).

*positioning of the Ascension weekend (in May this year, in May–June last year) and the Pentecost weekend (in May this year, in June last year).



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports +0.1% +0.6% Portugal (ANA) +3.0% +3.3% United Kingdom* -0.7% -1.1% France +0.5% -1.6% Serbia +8.8% +8.4% Hungary +7.3% +3.7% Mexico (OMA) +3.7% +2.7% United States of America -13% -7.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +13% +11% Costa Rica +12% +12% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.2% -1.8% Brazil +1.8% +6.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) -7.3% -4.3% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -18% -5.6% Cabo Verde +8.1% +13%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

In May, the positive trend in many airports (including Portugal, Edinburgh, Belgrade, Budapest, the Dominican Republic and Mexico) offset the temporary downturn observed at London Gatwick and in Asia.

Overall, traffic was slightly up since the start of the year.



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months)



% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -1.5% -1.8% Portugal (ANA) +1.5% +1.7% United Kingdom* +0.6% -1.1% France -1.2% -1.4% Serbia +3.7% +4.5% Hungary +8.9% +2.7% Mexico (OMA) -3.4% -0.2% United States of America -14% -21% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.2% +5.5% Costa Rica +18% +24% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.4% -2.6% Brazil -2.0% +2.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) -9.4% -8.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -11% -1.1% Cabo Verde +19% +15%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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