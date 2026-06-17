Riber: Annual General Meeting of June 17, 2026:  RIBER confirms the execution of its technology roadmap and accelerates with ROSIE





Annual General Meeting of June 17, 2026:

RIBER confirms the execution of its technology roadmap and accelerates with ROSIE

Bezons, June 17, 2026 – 5:45 p.m. – RIBER, the global leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, today held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

All resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved, including the approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025, the appropriation of 2025 earnings, including a cash distribution of €0.10 per share in the form of a partial reimbursement of share premium1, and the financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

A technology strategy delivering tangible results

During the General Meeting, Annie Geoffroy reviewed the progress achieved by RIBER in executing its development and innovation strategy.

In its core MBE equipment market, demand driven by quantum dot lasers for data center applications continues to support production system sales. However, certain opportunities are characterized by longer decision-making cycles, notably due to:

The increasing complexity of projects undertaken by the Group’s customers;

More stringent requirements governing export license applications for shipments to China.

RIBER also highlighted the progress achieved with ROSIE (RIBER Oxide Silicon Epitaxy), its platform dedicated to the growth of functional oxides on 300 mm silicon wafers, designed in accordance with SEMI industry standards.

Developed to enable the integration of advanced materials into semiconductor manufacturing processes, ROSIE paves the way for a new generation of electro-optic photonic components for telecommunications, data centers and quantum applications.

ROSIE reaches new milestones toward commercial deployment

RIBER reaffirmed the strength of its strategic partnership with NQCP2, aimed at industrially qualifying the deposition process for functional oxides on silicon and integrating it into a pilot line dedicated to photonic and quantum technologies.

In line with the announced roadmap, this partnership will enable the availability of the first BTO/STO3 samples on silicon wafers to the scientific and industrial communities. The initial TiO2/SrO24 depositions on silicon, a preliminary step prior to BTO/STO deposition, have already demonstrated the process’s ability to produce a homogeneous film on 300 mm wafers, with thickness non-uniformity limited to 1%, in line with expected standards.

In addition, RIBER is expected to deliver a second ROSIE system shortly to a leading quantum computing player in the United States.

These achievements validate ROSIE’s first technological and commercial milestones and confirm the Company’s industrialization roadmap.

RIBER is now entering a new phase of development, marked by intensified business development efforts supported by the forthcoming availability of the first BTO/STO samples. In this context, the Company plans to complete by year-end a dual-chamber cluster ROSIE production system to support the anticipated ramp-up in demand.

Initial market feedback confirms the strong interest generated by this technology, in line with the expected growth in demand for high-frequency optical components.

Innovation driving future growth

Annie Geoffroy commented: "In an environment characterized by accelerating global investments in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and quantum technologies, RIBER is executing its roadmap with determination. The strength of our positions in the MBE market, combined with the significant progress achieved with ROSIE and its planned industrialization, strengthens our confidence in our ability to support the transformation of the semiconductor industry while creating new high-value growth opportunities."

RIBER would like to thank all the shareholders who took part in this General Meeting. Detailed voting results and quorum information will be made available shortly on the Company's website: www.riber.com

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER’s technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an ‘Innovative Company’ by Bpifrance” and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel : +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe – Investors relations | tel : +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ccombe@actus.fr

Serena Boni – Press relations | tel : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | sboni@actus.fr

1 The ex-dividend date is June 22, 2026, with payment scheduled for June 24, 2026.

2 Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme

3 titanate de Baryum (BTO) and titanate de strontium (STO)

4 TiO2 (titanium dioxide) / SrO2 (strontium peroxide)

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