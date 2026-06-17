UREVO Mid-Year Sale Brings 2026’s Best Deal Yet to Amazon and Official Website

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the peak summer shopping season, UREVO today announced its 2026 Mid-Year Sale, delivering its best deals of 2026 so far. Running concurrently across the UREVO primary international Amazon stores and the UREVO official website , this premier promotion offers health and fitness enthusiasts an unprecedented opportunity to upgrade their wellness routines with heavy discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Global Access Across Key Storefronts

From June 23 through June 26, UREVO will anchor its Mid-Year Sale to celebrate Amazon Prime Day. Prime members will gain exclusive, limited-time access to discounts of up to 40% OFF (with savings of up to $140) on a curated selection of UREVO’s top-rated smart wellness products.

This synchronized global flash sales will go live across UREVO’s dedicated international platforms for global Amazon shoppers looking to elevate their home fitness setups.

Promotion dates and active hours may vary slightly based on local time zones for each Amazon marketplace.

UREVO Official Website Exclusive: Extended Three-Phase Mega Sales

For shoppers seeking a longer window to save, UREVO is hosting an extended savings campaign directly on its official website from June 12 to July 6. To maintain momentum and cater to early birds and late shoppers alike, the official store promotion is strategically divided into three distinct phases:

Early Access (June 12-22): Beat the peak holiday rush with early look deals and secure inventory before peak shopping days.

Prime Week Sale (June 23-29): Enjoy maximum price drops synchronized with the global shopping festival.

Extended Sale (June 30-July 6): A final opportunity to score lingering mid-year deals and post-holiday clearances.

Throughout this month-long Mega Sale, website customers can unlock massive direct savings of up to $330 OFF on premium products. Adding further value, UREVO will offer complementary, gift-with-purchase rewards on qualifying orders placed through the official website’s livestream.

Featured Innovations: Elevating Fitness and Recovery

The promotional catalog features UREVO’s most popular products, engineered to seamlessly integrate movement into daily life. Highlighting the sale are the Cyber series, Foldi series, SpaceWalk series, and Wellness series. The Recovery Boots will be available exclusively on the UREVO official website with special promotional pricing throughout the entire campaign window.

UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill

Best For: Hybrid/Remote Workers, Freelancers, and Standing Desk Users

Why Users Like It:

The CyberPad features a whisper-quiet 2.5HP under-desk format, ensuring you can get in those steps while still answering emails or joining virtual meetings. It uses MegaLift tech for a 14% incline, fits 90% of desks, and synchronizes with the UREVO wellness hub to monitor your walking progress.

UREVO CyberPad for Home Smart Treadmill

Best For: Getting Better Balance & Burning Calories at Home

Why Users Like It:

Not everyone wants to visit intimidating gyms or run outside in the rain. The CyberPad for Home ensures the convenience of a whisper-quiet device with a 35% larger running deck for comfort as you move. It has a 14% maximum incline to really sweat, and it uses Hivetech shock absorption that reduces knee impact by 30%, making it perfect for those just starting out.

UREVO FoldiMix 5L Smart Treadmill

Best For: Flexible Fitness Training and Home Office Use

Why Users Like It:

Just because you’re working out at home doesn’t mean you don’t want the occasional cross-training device. The FoldiMix 5L lets you walk, jog, or run without taking up a massive footprint in your living space. The dual brushless motors deliver up to 3.0 HP, and there’s a height-adjustable multifunctional desk if you need to get in some side hustle work as you exercise. The pro-level treadmill features 9 levels of auto-incline settings and has a total capacity of 400 pounds.

UREVO SpaceWalk 5L Smart Walking Pad

Best For: Smaller Apartments

Why Users Like It:

Not everyone has the space availability for a home gym. The SpaceWalk 5L is a practical solution that easily fits into multi-purpose family rooms and smaller apartments. You get 8-point silicone shock absorption and a suspended running board for joint relief, plus integration with the UREVO App for World Tour, RhythmFit, HIIT, and Competitive Mode programming to scale your workout.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots

Best For: Post-Workout Recovery

Why Users Like It:

UREVO went a step further to ensure that at-home exercise enthusiasts also get a solid cooldown and recovery option. The Recovery Boots use AI-driven smart massage tech with 32 recovery modes that deliver intense muscle relaxation, tailored to your needs. The air pressure improves blood circulation and relieves soreness, fitting up to 4 different leg sizes and heights from 160cm to 210cm. It helps users make recovery an essential part of their wellness routine.

Making Smart Wellness More Accessible

As UREVO continues to expand its smart wellness ecosystem, the brand remains deeply committed to breaking down the barriers to daily fitness, movement, and physical recovery.

"At UREVO, we believe that true wellness should be seamless, intuitive, and sustainable for everyone," said Anna Luo, CGO at UREVO. "Our vision is to empower individuals to integrate health and vitality into their everyday lives through smart, space-saving technology. By synchronizing our biggest discounts of 2026 across both Amazon and our official website, we are making it easier and more affordable than ever for consumers to invest in their active lifestyles."

To explore the limited-time offers, shop official store exclusives, and view eligible gift-with-purchase rewards, consumers can visit their regional UREVO Amazon store during the Prime Day window or browse the comprehensive campaign via the UREVO Official Website starting June 12.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global smart wellness brand dedicated to empowering personal fitness through technology. Guided by its philosophy, “Achieve More with Less,” UREVO develops intelligent solutions that simplify health management and make wellness more accessible. The company is building a 3×8-hour AI-powered wellness ecosystem that integrates fitness training, health management, recovery support, and wellness tracking through connected technologies and AI-driven experiences. UREVO’s mission is to redefine wellness by helping people enjoy health, beauty, and joy in everyday life through smart wellness.

For more information, visit www.urevo.com

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Media Contact:

Contact Person: Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/244306f2-8d37-4ebc-8f3d-23847d128128