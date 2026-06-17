North Carolina Non-Profit Recognized for Excellence in Storytelling and Video Production

Greensboro, NC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) has been recognized with two prestigious Telly Awards for its foster care focused storytelling, earning a Silver Award for the Real Families/Real Impact Campaign and a Bronze Telly Award for its Meredith & Sione Reality Series.

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in television and video across all screens. With more than 13,000 entries submitted annually across six continents and all 50 states, the competition represents a truly global benchmark of creative excellence celebrating work by leading industry organizations worldwide.

The award-winning Real Families/Real Impact Campaign highlighted the urgent need for foster families across North Carolina, designed to inspire action while raising awareness of foster care. The Meredith & Sione Reality Series follows the journey of a North Carolina foster family, offering an honest and compelling look at the challenges, rewards, and realities of fostering. Together, the two projects strengthen support for children and families across North Carolina.

“These awards reflect not only the dedication, creativity, and expertise of our marketing team, but also the power and authenticity of the stories we share with our communities,” said Becky Alley, Chief Marketing Officer for CHS. “We are grateful for the families who trusted us to share their journeys and honored to see those stories recognized on an international stage.”

In 2024, CHS received regional recognition from the Telly Awards for its foster care recruitment campaign. This year’s Silver and Bronze honors elevate the organization from regional recognition to the global stage, placing CHS alongside some of the world’s most respected brands, marketing agencies, production companies, publishers, and broadcasters.

The Telly Awards are judged by a council of more than 250 industry leaders representing major media organizations, production companies, streaming platforms, and creative agencies. Winners are selected based on excellence in storytelling, production quality, and overall impact.

To view the award-winning projects, visit CHSNC.org.

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About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

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