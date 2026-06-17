PRESS RELEASE

17 June 2026

RENAULT GROUP TAKES FULL OWNERSHIP OF FLEXIS

Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Renault Group has acquired full ownership of Flexis.

Production of the Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric, the first fully electric van based on a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, will begin as initially planned, at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant (France), at the end of 2026.

As part of the longstanding partnership between Renault Group and Volvo Group in light commercial vehicles, Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will also market the vehicle from 2027 onwards.

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 17th, 2026 – Renault Group has obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals to acquire the stakes held by Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group in Flexis (45% and 10% respectively), bringing its ownership to 100% and making Flexis a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault Group. This does not impact the product ambitions or the original industrial plan.

Since 2024, a strong technological foundation has been developed for Trafic Van E-Tech electric, including a unique skateboard platform designed to integrate an 800V electric powertrain, as well as a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture.

Renault Group’s teams will complete the development of the new generation of fully electric vans and their associated services, addressing the challenges of urban logistics and the growing demand for decarbonization.

As initially planned, production of the Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric, the first model in the range, is set to begin at the end of 2026 at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant in France.

Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will also market the vehicle from 2027 onwards, in continuity with the longstanding relationship between Renault Group and Renault Trucks in light commercial vehicles.

RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS



Christophe LAVAUZELLE

+33 609 092 544

christophe.lavauzelle@renault.com



Rie YAMANE

+33 603 163 520

rie.yamane@renault.com RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS







Florent CHAIX

+33 607 888 305

florent.chaix@renault.com





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050. More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

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