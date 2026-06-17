Salem Media New York Commemorates America's 250th with Special Broadcast Celebration & Patriotic Performance in Times Square

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media , (OTCQX: SALM) in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, proudly presents Celebrate America: Live from Times Square on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. Located in the nation's original capital, Times Square provides the perfect backdrop for this historic celebration of America's 250th.



The two-day event will feature a full day of broadcasts from AM970 The Answer, WMCA AM570 The Mission, Salem Radio Network, and Salem News Channel broadcasting live throughout the day from Times Square on Tuesday, June 23. The AM970 broadcasts will kick off with The Joe Piscopo Show and feature several local and national hosts throughout the day, including Kevin McCullough, Arthur Aidala, Mike Connors, and more. The programming will highlight our nation's history and promising future with strong themes of patriotism and celebration as America approaches its 250th anniversary.

The WMCA broadcast table will be hosted by WMCA's morning host of more than 25 years, Kevin Cottrell, along with Nicole Brown. Christian Cultural Center Senior Pastor Jamaal Bernard, son of Dr. A.R. Bernard, and several local pastors and ministry leaders will also join the broadcast to celebrate America's faith-filled past and pray for our nation's future. The broadcasts will take place in front of the iconic Red Steps at 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, June 24, the celebration continues with Patriots, Pasta & Piscopo, a dinner and live performance event at the iconic Sinatra Room at Carmine's Italian Restaurant in Times Square featuring AM970 morning host and Saturday Night Live alum Joe Piscopo. The evening will feature classic Sinatra hits, patriotic tributes, and classic Italian cuisine as only Carmine's can serve. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Equal First Aid courtesy of LifeVac. Tickets for Patriots, Pasta & Piscopo can be purchased at AM970TheAnswer.com.



These events serve as the culmination of a six-week on-air celebration featuring a series of historical vignettes highlighting our nation's history.



"America was founded on faith and freedom, two distinct core values of Salem Media. It has been a joy to plan and deliver this celebration because it's at the heart of who we are. We hope people will come out and join us," said Salem Media New York General Manager Laura Sheaffer. A special thanks to Angel Studios, LifeVac, The Big Skinny, Museum of the Bible, Connors and Sullivan Attorneys at Law, and the Christian Cultural Center for supporting this event.

About AM970

AM 970 The Answer/WNYM, a subsidiary of Salem Media Group, is New York’s premier News Talk station, featuring Joe Piscopo, Mike Gallagher, Scott Jennings, Arthur Aidala & more. AM 970 The Answer can be found on the AM dial at 970 AM in the New York Tri-State region, including online at www.am970theanswer.com , the AM 970 mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on third-party apps, such as iHeart, TuneIn, and Audacy apps.