Cimplifi Expands Legal Engineering Services to Operationalize AI and Drive Defensible Outcomes

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, a leader in AI orchestration for eDiscovery and contract analytics, today announced the expansion of its AI consulting, advisory, and legal engineering services, helping clients move from AI experimentation to real-world results. The offering combines advanced AI technologies with a deep bench of AI and legal experts to operationalize AI across workflows, improving efficiency, strengthening defensibility, and delivering more predictable outcomes.

As organizations move beyond AI experimentation, the challenge has shifted to effective implementation and ongoing management. Cimplifi addresses this gap, supporting everything from AI strategy, workflow design, and model deployment to integration, quality control, and managed service delivery. By embedding AI across key workflows and pairing it with legal and expert-led deployment and continuous optimization, Cimplifi helps clients work faster, control costs, and maintain transparency and defensibility.

“Having spent more than three decades practicing law and leading discovery strategy for complex matters, I know that legal teams need more than technology alone, they need solutions grounded in the realities of legal work,” said Marla Crawford, general counsel at Cimplifi. “What makes Cimplifi different is that we bring together deep legal judgment and practical AI expertise, so clients can adopt innovation in a way that is aligned to their workflows, defensible in practice, and meaningful in outcome.”

At the core of this offering is a multidisciplinary team that brings together legal expertise, AI capabilities, and hands-on delivery experience. This team of enable clients to deploy, scale, and manage AI with confidence:

AI and analytics leaders with deep expertise in technology-assisted review, predictive modeling, and statistically grounded workflows for high-stakes litigation and investigations

Search and analytics specialists focused on defensible data culling, information retrieval, and optimization strategies that reduce data volumes while improving accuracy

Contract AI and CLM consultants who design, build, and deploy enterprise-grade contract intelligence models and solutions across complex legal use cases

Legal professionals and former practicing attorneys with experience across litigation, regulatory matters, and transactional work, ensuring AI outputs are aligned with legal standards and expectations

Managed review and delivery experts who design workflows, lead large-scale review teams, and implement repeatable, quality-controlled processes across matters of varying complexity

Technology and infrastructure leaders responsible for building secure, scalable environments and integrating AI into complex data ecosystems

“AI creates the most value when it is applied with precision, transparency, and a clear understanding of the legal task at hand,” said Sashi Valavala, senior vice president of AI and analytics at Cimplifi. “By combining advanced analytics and defensible AI with the experience of seasoned legal practitioners, we help clients move faster and make better decisions with confidence. That intersection of legal expertise and AI expertise creates a more practical, trusted, and effective client experience.”

Cimplifi AI consulting, advisory, and legal engineering services are designed to reduce review and contract complexity, accelerate timelines, and improve confidence in legal outcomes. As AI adoption accelerates, Cimplifi helps clients apply AI in ways that are scalable, controlled, and aligned with the realities of legal work, where accuracy and defensibility matter most.

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading legal services provider and AI orchestrator, delivering trusted, outcome‑driven solutions across eDiscovery and contract analytics. As AI adoption accelerates, Cimplifi brings multidisciplinary expertise to orchestrate technology, data, and people into practical, defensible workflows that legal teams can rely on. For more than two decades, clients across law firms, corporate legal departments, and the public sector have trusted Cimplifi to manage risk, control costs, and drive smarter decisions at scale. Our approach integrates proprietary tools, automated workflows, and market-leading technologies to deliver greater transparency, consistency, and measurable outcomes. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.