More Than 45 Carahsoft Leaders Spotlighted on the CRN 2026 Women of the Channel List

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized more than 45 sales and marketing leaders on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

“Carahsoft is honored to see these exceptional team members recognized on CRN’s distinguished list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Their leadership, innovative mindset and commitment to delivering results continue to drive success for their teams, customers and reseller partners, while strengthening the IT channel ecosystem. Their ability to foster collaboration, accelerate innovation and build trusted relationships across the Public Sector has been instrumental in advancing mission-focused technology solutions.”

Recognized for advancing innovation across the Public Sector, these accomplished women have led impactful channel strategies and forward-looking business initiatives that reflect their exceptional leadership, strategic vision and deep industry expertise. Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director at Carahsoft, was also named to the CRN Power 100 list in recognition of her continued commitment to empowering and uplifting her team, Carahsoft and the broader IT channel community. Her dedication to fostering collaboration and delivering mission-focused outcomes has further solidified Carahsoft’s leadership within the Public Sector IT ecosystem.

The following Carahsoft sales and marketing executives were recognized on the 2026 Women of the Channel List:

Megan Anderson

Heather Bean

Valerie Boaz

Rebecca Brennan

Kayla Brister

Justine Bullock

Ashley Carver

Kristi Cherveny

Tina Chiao

Cierra Conner

Whitney Cregan

Lauren Engle

Tiffany Goddard

Amanda Granlund

Jenna Hafey

Megan Halley

Samantha Handlin

Karen Hanscom

Samantha Hermes

Brandi Hiebert

Hannah Horowitz

Laura Howton

Amy Kelley

Catalina King Riley Krause

Lorin Krzywicki

Margot Leibl

Caitlyn MacLeod

Caroline Malaby

Maggie Manfredi

Mattie Mayes

Erica Raymond

Kathryn Rodriguez

Jenny Ryals

Elizabeth Savage

Catie Saylor

Jessica Scott

Diana Sibay

Cristyn Stark

Jessica Suggs

Jenna Tabatabaian

Molly Tomevi

Sehar Wahla

Lacey Wean

Shelbi Williams

Sierra Wohnig

Megan Zimmerman

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com