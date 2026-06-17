Netskope Announces Upcoming Integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced its upcoming integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. The upcoming integration reflects Netskope’s commitment to extending the security controls customers already trust into agentic workflows.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore is the platform to build, connect, and optimize agents at scale. Through its policy engine, AgentCore enforces real-time, deterministic controls at the gateway across all agent traffic, including agent-to-tool, agent-to-LLM, and agent-to-agent communications.

With this upcoming integration, Netskope One AI Guardrails gains the ability to provide complementary detection capabilities including prompt injection detection, sensitive data exposure protection, toxic output filtering, restricted topic enforcement, and model response validation that feed into the AgentCore policy. AgentCore acts on those signals at the gateway, outside the agent’s reasoning loop, so enterprise security teams can apply Netskope’s detection alongside deterministic, automated enforcement. Because detection can be probabilistic, but enforcement stays deterministic, customers gain consistent allow-or-deny decisions on every agent’s action.



“The newest software in your enterprise doesn’t wait for a human to click, and it demands a new security model. The agentic era requires the same security rigor for software agents that we’ve always applied to human users,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. “Our collaboration with AWS to bring Netskope AI Guardrails into agent workflows managed by Amazon Bedrock AgentCore lets organizations move AI agents into production with the confidence that what an AI agent is allowed to do and what it actually does are actually the same thing.”

The upcoming integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Guardrails will be Netskope’s latest advancement in securing AI workloads for AWS customers.

Netskope is consistently recognized as a trusted defender of critical, AI-ready enterprise infrastructure and continues to collaborate with leading frontier AI models on important work designed to secure and defend organizations at AI speed, including Anthropic’s Project Glasswing and OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program .

Security and networking practitioners seeking to transition from AI experimentation to high-performance innovation without compromising security or compliance can learn more by registering for one of Netskope’s interactive sessions in its global roadshow series, AI in the Fast Lane .

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the availability and functional capabilities of the upcoming integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. These forward-looking statements remain subject to change. The above describes the current vision and direction for the integration, however a significant number of factors could cause the availability and functionality to differ. The statements are not a commitment to deliver any integration or functionality, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of the integration and functionality described for Netskope’s platform and services remains at the sole discretion of Netskope.

Media Relations Contact:

press@netskope.com