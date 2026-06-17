Changes to the board of directors of Ascencio Management SA

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting of Ascencio Management SA, held on Friday 12 June 2026, passed the following resolutions1:

The terms of office of Carl Mestdagh, Vincent H. Querton, Stéphanie Boniface, Laurence Deklerck, Olivier Beguin, Gérard Lavinay, Patrick Tacq and Jean-Louis Watrice, which were due to expire at the Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2026, were renewed for a period of 1 year;

The terms of office of Alexandra Leunen and Serge Fautré, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, which expired on that date, were not renewed;

The appointment of two new directors, Stéphane Schebat and Cédric Biquet.









1 The appointments and term renewals decided upon above are subject to the condition precedent of approval by the FSMA.







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