Solutions30 Annual General Meeting Results - June 17, 2026

The General Meeting of Solutions 30 SE was held in Luxembourg on 17 June 2026, chaired by Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board.



All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including:

◼ The approval of the annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025, as well as the allocation of results;

◼ The re-appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil S. à r.l. as approved statutory auditor;

◼ The re-election of Mr. Thomas Kremer as member of the Supervisory Board;

◼ The approval of the remuneration report (advisory vote);

◼ The approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board;

◼ The approval of the remuneration policy (advisory vote).





Regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting, as the quorum was not reached, it will be convened again to deliberate on the two resolutions relating to the amendment of the Company’s articles of association namely the corporate object and the renewal of the authorization of the Management Board to increase the share capital, in accordance with the applicable provisions.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their support and confidence.

The results of the votes will be available today on the Group’s website: www.solutions30.com.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484 - code S30). Indices: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

actionnaires@solutions30.com - Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63



Analysts/Investors: investor.relations@solutions30.com

Press: media.relations@solutions30.com

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