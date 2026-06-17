Velcan Holdings new liquidity mechanism : offer to buyback 100k shares at Eur 14.13 per share

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 17th June 2026

BIANNUAL BUYBACK TENDER OFFER

VELCAN HOLDINGS OFFERS TO BUYBACK 100,000 SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 14.13 PER SHARE FROM 18 JUNE to 23 JULY 2026

As announced through press releases dated 11th of May and 14th of May 2026, a new statutory biannual liquidity mechanism has been proposed to the Company’s Shareholders’ General Meeting convened on 16th of June 2026.

The General Meeting has adopted the proposed resolutions. The new mechanism has been inserted under the article 7.5 of the Company’s bylaws accordingly, to provide liquidity to shareholders who are willing to sell their shares but are unable to do so in the stock market. Going forward, share buybacks will only be conducted through bi-annual buyback offers outside the market (Over The Counter) in May-June and November-December every year. Under this procedure, twice a year, the Company will offer to buyback between 100,000 and 500,000 shares at a purchase price equal to the revalued net asset value per share, discounted by 49% to 54%. The Board is empowered to decide the number of shares offered to be bought back and the exact discount, within these ranges.

In compliance with this new mechanism, the Board of directors is launching the first biannual offer, as per which the Company offers to buy 100,000 shares, between the 18th of June and the 23rd of July 2026, at Eur 14.13 per share. The price per share results from the application of a discount of 51.5%, applied to the revalued net asset value per share as of 11th of June 2026. The Company’s revalued NAV as of the 11th of June (Eur 133,193,998 million) has been divided by the number of outstanding shares, net of the treasury shares (4 572 418 shares).

This offer is made simultaneously to all shareholders. In case more than 100,000 shares are tendered for sale in response to the offer, the number of shares to be purchased from each shareholder will be reduced on a pro rata basis with the total number of shares proposed to be sold by all accepting shareholders.

The next offer will be initiated during the months of November or December 2026.

Shareholders’ willing to sell their shares through this offer can contact their custodians / brokers. Banks and brokers can contact ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (as.exchange.agency@nl.abnamro.com) which is acting as centralizing agent.

All the shares purchased within the framework of this offer will be cancelled and the Company’s share capital will be reduced accordingly.

Offer Calendar

16th of June 2026 Board of Directors’ decision to initiate the bi-annual sharebuyback tender Offer to Shareholders in accordance with the bylaws requirements 17th of June 2026 Press release launching the Offer, and availability to the Shareholders at the Company’s registered office and on the Company’s website of this document presenting the terms and conditions of the Contractual Buyback Offer (the “Tender Offer Information Document”). 18th of June 2026 Publication of the press release and the Offer Information Document by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 18th of June 2026 Opening of the buyback Offer period. 23rd of July 2026 Record Date (5.40 pm CEST), being the date and time when participating Shareholders shall have their shares registered under their name in their custodian’s account. 23rd of July 2026 Deadline for the participating Shareholders to send their tender orders via their financial intermediaries / custodians to ABN AMRO. Please note that intermediaries may set an earlier deadline to timely communicate the tenders to ABN AMRO. 23rd of July 2026 Closing of the buyback Offer period. 28th of July 2026 Publication of a Company’s press release announcing the results of the Offer, including the allocation ratio, if any, in case more than 100,000 shares are tendered to the Offer. 29th of July 2026 Settlement date: Payment against delivery of the shares tendered. 30th of July 2024 Publication of the operation market notices announcing the results of the operation by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euroclear France. By 30 September 2026 Share capital reduction by cancellation of all the shares bought back by the Company under the Tender Offer.

Terms capitalized are defined in the Offer Information Document

The complete Offer Information Document is available at:

http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/



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Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan Holdings:

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder LHP SA, owned by Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

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