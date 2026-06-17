Compagnie de l'Odet : Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2026





PRESS RELEASE

June 17, 2026

Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2026:

ALL RESOLUTIONS PASSED WITH 99.8% OF VOTES OR MORE

ORDINARY DIVIDEND UP 9%

EXCEPTIONAL INTERIM DIVIDEND TO BE DETERMINED IN SEPTEMBER 2026





The Combined General Meeting of Compagnie de l’Odet was held on June 17, 2026, chaired by Vincent Bolloré.

All the resolutions presented were passed with 99.8% of votes or more.

The terms of office of Marie Bolloré and Olivier Roussel as directors have been renewed for a period of three years.

A dividend of 4.80 euros per share, up 9% from the dividend paid in 2025, will be paid on June 25, 2026.

Since Compagnie de l’Odet is set to receive an exceptional dividend of 3 billion euros from Bolloré SE on June 25, 2026, the Board of Directors of Compagnie de l’Odet will meet on September 16 to determine the amount of an exceptional interim dividend that could be distributed in late September and amount to between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

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