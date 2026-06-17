RAINSWORTH V-Pro S51G Smart Bidet Toilet Seat: Dual-User Memory Personalizes Comfort, Touchless Hygiene Upgrades Home to Luxury Spa

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand-new V-Pro S51G Premium electric bidet toilet seat is officially launched for North American households who focus on touchless hygiene and personalized bathroom comfort.

RAINSWORTH has launched the V-Pro S51G bidet toilet seat featuring dual-user memory technology and premium auto-open/close sensors. This product helps realize hands-free sanitation, customized spa-like washing, and effortless daily routines in modern home bathroom scenarios.

This premium smart bidet seat adopts a Dual-User Memory System, seamless auto-dry cycle, and hygienic stainless steel nozzles. It solves the troubles of repeated manual adjustments for different family members, frequent surface contact, and inconsistent water temperature, bringing users a highly sanitary, tailored, and luxurious bathroom experience. Say goodbye to traditional readjustments; with just a single tap on the remote, saved settings (seat heat, water temp, nozzle position, pressure, and dryer) are activated instantly, delivering immediate comfort for every household member.

Its Dual-User Memory System enables one-touch recall of personalized settings for multi-user households, eliminating repeated manual adjustments and ensuring instant, tailored comfort for every family member.





Its advanced external filtration system effectively removes sediment and impurities from household water, protecting internal components from clogging and ensuring a hygienic, skin-friendly washing experience.





Its Auto Open & Close Sensor creates a fully touchless experience by automatically lifting the lid upon approach and closing it after use, minimizing surface contact and maintaining a pristine bathroom environment.





Based on in-depth user research and meticulous refinement of every detail, we have tailor-made this V-shaped intelligent toilet seat. From the very start of the project, its human-centric functional design has garnered high anticipation from distributors and end users at home and abroad, and the samples have earned excellent feedback after real-world tests.

“We aim to bring the luxury bathroom experience of high-end hotels into everyday family homes,” said Arvina Lam, Product Manager at RAINSWORTH. “Comfort is always personal. With dual-user memory and a fully hands-free auto-drying function, we help families save time while enjoying professional-grade cleanliness and relaxation at home.”

Engineered to fit most standard elongated toilets across the U.S. The package comes with complete mounting parts and a detailed installation guide, allowing for quick DIY setup for all families.

For more information about the V-Pro S51G and to view installation videos, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GGM4MQT7?th=1

About RAINSWORTH:

Founded in 2018, RW brings 8 years of expertise in the R&D and intelligent manufacturing of bathroom products, steadily expanding its global market presence through a spirit of innovation.

The brand's flagship V-shaped smart toilet seats have obtained three major international certifications: UL, FCC, and CUPC. These ensure full compliance with strict North American and European standards for water piping, electrical safety, and environmental protection.

Leveraging an ergonomic V-shaped design, RAINSWORTH products balance a comfortable user experience with water-saving efficiency. Upholding the philosophy of energy conservation, RW is committed to the core principle of "Home Comfort, Quality Choice," providing consumers worldwide with compliant and premium smart bathroom solutions.

Contact: Rainsworth Team

Email: sales@aquavital-global.com

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