Dash Social Launches Constellation Pro to Solve Enterprise Brands' Biggest AI Creative Challenge: Brand Governance at Scale

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI was supposed to make photo and video creation faster. Yet for many marketing teams, it has simply created a different kind of work.

AI-generated creative made with existing solutions requires extensive refinement. According to new research from Dash Social, 63% of marketers report making significant edits to AI-generated creative, and no marketer surveyed was able to create a usable photo or video asset in fewer than five prompts.

But with the business case for AI-generated creative so clear, brands are seeking to invest. Of marketers surveyed, 97% feel pressure to scale creative production, and 100% state they are evaluating AI tools to do so.

Today, Dash Social announced Constellation Pro, a generative creative AI suite designed to solve one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise marketing teams: how to produce more creative, faster, without sacrificing brand integrity.

“It is impossible to make high-quality, on-brand creative with generic AI solutions," said Thomas Rankin, co-founder and CEO of Dash Social. "Constellation Pro brings brand intelligence into the creative process, generating photos and videos that are campaign-ready while ensuring global brand narrative is governed regardless of application."



Powered by Dash Social's proprietary Vision AI technology, Constellation Pro is built on a brand's own visual identity, audience preferences, and real-time performance data. Vision’s active intelligence ensures creative outputs are always on-brand, reducing the need for prompting, revisions, and manual refinement. Teams can multiply approved creative into a library of brand-aligned assets, generate variations in real time, and scale creative production across channels without increasing creative overhead.



The launch comes at a pivotal time for marketers. While AI adoption continues to accelerate, concerns around brand safety remain widespread. More than half of marketers surveyed cited brand consistency and creative quality as key concerns when using AI-generated creative, while 79% expressed concerns about unrealistic outputs, brand dilution, or consumer trust.

When asked what matters most in AI-powered creative tools, marketers ranked realistic, brand-consistent outputs above all else, followed by faster creative production and the ability to create assets at scale.

Built on a decade of AI innovation and development, Constellation Pro is trained on the performance data of more than 50 billion photos and videos. The launch brings that foundation into creative and performance workflows, helping marketing teams generate, evaluate and optimize with greater brand context and confidence.

The solution is currently available to an exclusive group of early-access customers, with broader availability planned later this year. To learn more about Constellation Pro, visit here .

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759efc1d-5648-409a-8702-c9852e871527