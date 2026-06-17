Jean Chatzky and Corebridge Financial's Terri Fiedler Share How to Spend Retirement Savings with Confidence on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Americans spend decades focused on saving for retirement, but new research from Corebridge Financial reveals that when the time finally comes to spend those hard-earned savings, many retirees freeze up. Recently, Terri Fiedler, President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial, and personal finance expert and best-selling author Jean Chatzky conducted a satellite media tour in collaboration with D S Simon Media to break down what is driving retirement spending anxiety and share practical strategies to help Americans move from financial caution to confidence.

With millions of Americans approaching or already in retirement, important questions are emerging about why spending retirement savings feels so difficult and what people can do to enjoy the retirement they worked so hard to build. Here are some of the top questions and insights from Terri Fiedler and Jean Chatzky:

What does new Corebridge research reveal about how Americans feel about spending their retirement savings?

The research points to a striking disconnect between the retirement people envision and how they actually feel when they get there. "Six in ten people associate retirement with freedom and enjoyment, yet only a quarter of those people feel comfortable seeing their account balances go down and decline in their retirement years," Fiedler said.

The root of the issue, she explained, is decades of deeply ingrained behavior. "People have worked hard over their careers, 30 or 40 years, accumulating assets and saving and investing, but they haven't prepared themselves psychologically to spend that money when they get there. " The numbers bear that out: only 28% of workers and retirees are comfortable with their savings declining to cover living expenses, and 70% say it is very important their nest egg does not shrink in retirement.

What is driving the anxiety around retirement spending and how does it influence people's lifestyle choices during their post-work years?

For Chatzky, the anxiety comes down to a long list of unknowns that weigh heavily on retirees' minds. "We're not sure how long we're going to live. We're not sure what our health care costs are going to be down the road. We're not sure what the markets are going to do, or inflation, or interest rates," she said. "All of these things combined tie people in retirement up in knots and prevent them from spending.”

The real-world impact is significant. Nearly 40% of retirees say they have not spent as much as they would have liked specifically because they are trying to preserve the balances in their retirement accounts. But Chatzky sees a clear path forward: "What seems to help is the existence of an actual decumulation or spending plan. Once a plan has been formulated, people are much more confident and feel more empowered about spending the resources they've worked so hard to save."

How does having a decumulation plan change the retirement experience and should people still rely on the "4% rule" to guide their retirement spending?

Fiedler views rules of thumb like the 4% rule as a starting point, not a finish line. "Retirement is very personal and very complex, and everyone's circumstances are different," she said. "There are different life expectancies, different health care costs each of us will incur, different market conditions when we retire, and different tax implications. Retirement planning is not a one-size-fits-all approach."

She recommends starting with a spending plan that fits your individual goals and priorities rather than relying on a generic rule. Those who are highly confident that they can manage their retirement spending are five times more likely to say drawing down savings is empowering and three times more likely to find it rewarding.

What steps can people take right now to give themselves the confidence and flexibility to spend in retirement?

Chatzkysuggests starting with the basics. "Try to get a grip on your own retirement. When do you want to retire? Where do you want to retire? Will your mortgage be paid off by the time you retire?" she said. "You're trying to get a sense of what it's going to cost."

From there, she suggests sitting down with a financial planner to develop a personalized action plan that maps out sources of income, including Social Security, retirement account withdrawals, and potentially converting some assets into guaranteed lifetime income. "Once you have the answers to all of these questions, you're going to feel a whole lot better," she added.

Retirees surveyed by Corebridge said guaranteed lifetime income would enable them to spend more on personal fulfillment, including travel (69%), home improvements (29%) and dining out (25%). Among all respondents, more (47%) would prefer $60,000 per year guaranteed for life instead of a $1 million lump sum at age 65 (41%).

For more information, tools, and resources to, visit corebridgefinancial.com/decumulation.

About Terri Fiedler:

Terri Fiedler is President of Retirement Services for Corebridge Financial, leading the company’s group retirement business which provides retirement plans for K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare and other not-for-profit institutions.

About Jean Chatzky:

Jean Chatzky, CEO and founder of HerMoney is the former financial editor of NBC’s “Today” show, a coach on the PBS show Opportunity Knocks, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, a columnist for AARP the Magazine and the host of the HerMoney podcast.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Corebridge Financial.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $380 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2026, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Corebridge is not affiliated with Jean Chatzky or D S Simon Media.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice consult the appropriate professional.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/310b51b9-6cdc-4e08-a7b6-d5c6a93c1789