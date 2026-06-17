Wedbush Securities Welcomes Modernization of Margin Rules for Active Traders

PASADENA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, today announced its continued support for the SEC and FINRA modernization of the long-standing Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule, replacing legacy restrictions with a more dynamic, risk-based intraday margin framework.

"The modernization of the PDT rule reflects how markets and technology have evolved over the past 25 years. Wedbush has consistently invested in the infrastructure and expertise to stay ahead of that evolution," said Rob Paset, Executive Vice President of Wedbush. "Whether it is modernized margin rules, extended trading hours, or prediction markets, our responsibility is to ensure clients have the technology, market access, and support they need, and are positioned to act when opportunity arises."

Wedbush implemented the new framework and has been actively supporting clients under the new rules. The firm's investments in technology, real-time risk management, and client support infrastructure enabled a seamless transition for clients seeking to take advantage of the new rules.

The regulatory changes, effective June 4, 2026, eliminated the PDT designation and $25,000 minimum equity requirement. They were replaced with a modern real-time risk management approach that better aligns margin requirements with actual market exposure and expands access for active traders.

The revised framework allows broker-dealers to monitor risk in real time rather than relying on static calculations based on prior-day account values. The change provides active traders with greater flexibility while maintaining the risk management standards necessary to support healthy and efficient markets.

In addition to supporting the new margin framework, Wedbush provides access to 24/5 trading in U.S. equities and 24/7 trading in futures markets, reflecting growing demand for around-the-clock access to global financial markets.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is a leading financial services and investment firm providing a broad range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, investment banking, and capital markets services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is one of the nation's largest independent financial services providers, combining innovative technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to client success.

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Serina Molano

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